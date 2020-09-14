Where to Buy the 'Carpool Karaoke' Microphone Trending on TikTok

Calling all fans of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment, American Idol hopefuls and regular old seat belt singers: Meet the Carpool Karaoke the Mic.

Singing Machine's buzzy portable microphone lets you host your own on-the-go karaoke session and recreate some of the iconic moments seen on The Late Late Show from the comfort of your car.

Intrigued by this mobile karaoke experience? Here's how it works: Tune in to any empty FM radio station with no signal, pair your mobile device via Bluetooth (or connect with an aux cord) and queue up your favorite songs from any music or karaoke app. You can enhance your vocals with echo effects and sing for up to six hours at a time before recharging the battery. Seriously, we can't think of a better way to to pass the time on a long road trip or make traffic jams more fun.

Carpool Karaoke the Mic has already proven to be a hit on social media, where users like @kellymanno have taken the interactive toy on car rides with NSFW song choices and hilarious results:

(Note that we encourage driving responsibly when using the microphone -- that means being a passenger when using this thing and not distracting your driver while on the road.)

As for the original "Carpool Karaoke," Corden says for now, the future of his wildly popular segment is TBD amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We haven't thought about it at all yet," he said. "I think it might have to wait. Who knows how long, but we've done it like 50 times. I think it's okay to have a little break." You can stream Late Late Show episodes on CBS here, with "Carpool Karaoke" highlights -- from Ariana Grande to Cardi B -- here.

Whether you're looking to liven up your summer road trips or want to deliver the perfect gift for a music-loving friend, shop the Carpool Karaoke the Mic below.

Carpool Karaoke The Mic Singing Machine Singing Machine Carpool Karaoke The Mic Singing Machine $49.99 at Singing Machine

