Where to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holders and Protectors Online

By ETonline Staff
Vaccine Card Holders
Coach, Amazon, Etsy, Tory Burch

Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City now have laws requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. So far, LA has the strictest proof of vaccination mandate in response to the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Delta variant. Under the new law, which goes into effect November 4, businesses will require people 12 and older to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, museums, salons and many other venues. Health experts say that fully vaccinated individuals carry less of a viral load if exposed to COVID-19 and therefore, make it hard for the virus and infection to spread. People across the country are getting their Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. 

If you've already gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose of the vaccine or when you become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

The Sak ID Lanyard
The Sak ID Lanyard
The Sak
The Sak ID Lanyard
This vaccination card holder is pretty and practical. 
$28
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
Amazon
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
This two-pack comes with both a black and white card holder, gold coloring swirled on top and waterproof embroidery vinyl to keep your card safe from the elements.
$13
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Amazon
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
This vaccine card protector will keep your card readily available and on display. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who wants something on the sturdier side.
$10$7
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
Madewell
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
This passport case from Madewell doubles as a classy vaccination card protector that you'll want to take with you everywhere. 
$30
Fintie Card Case Cover
Fintie RFID Blocking PU Leather Card Case Cover
Amazon
Fintie Card Case Cover
This pretty card holder is roomy enough that you won't tear your card if you need to pull it out. 
$10
Kate Spade Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder
hot air balloon passport holder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder
Kate Spade's Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder is just the right size for holding your vaccine card and all your other cards. 
$99$39
Coach Id Lanyard
Coach Id Lanyard
Coach
Coach Id Lanyard
Protect your ID with Coach's crossgrain leather. The lanyard gives it easy access!
$68$27
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Amazon
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Those of you who prefer a no frills approach for this type of thing, go with a plastic cover to keep the important document -- which will be filled with your vaccine information -- with you.
$5
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Amazon
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Unfold the slim cover to show your vaccine card for quick entry to indoor spaces and fold the cover to protect your privacy.
$7
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector 2-Pack
Amazon
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
A slightly larger plastic sleeve to fit laminated 4X3 cards. 
$5
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Amazon
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Store your passport, vaccine card and credit cards in this Finite Passport Holder. This holder is available in 23 different prints and colors.
$10
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
Amazon
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
Protect your important documents in this best-selling passport and vaccine card holder. This passport holder has RFID Blocking preventing personal account information disclosure.
$8
Burberry Ferris Horseferry Print Canvas Lanyard Card Case
Burberry Ferris Horseferry Print Canvas Lanyard Card Case
Nordstrom
Burberry Ferris Horseferry Print Canvas Lanyard Card Case
Show off your vaccine card in style with this Burberry Ferris Horseferry Print Canvas Lanyard Card Case.
$460
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you.
$68$27
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
This card holder from Kate Spade has a window for your vaccination card plus two slots for other IDs or credit cards and comes in luxurious crossgrain leather.
$99$35
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Etsy
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Let's be honest: There's something about holographic things that's just, to put it simply, fun. So why not liven up your newly vaccinated self with something that'll bring a smile to your face? And you can't beat the price of this vaccine card protector.
$8 AT ETSY
Balenciaga Archive Letters Logo Leather Lanyard Card Case
Balenciaga Archive Letters Logo Leather Lanyard Card Case
Nordstrom
Balenciaga Archive Letters Logo Leather Lanyard Card Case
Put your vaccination status on display with luxury fashion in this Balenciaga Archive Letters Logo Leather Lanyard Card Case.
$395

Masks & Chains

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Revolve
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
We love any piece a celebrity wears, including face masks. So when J.Lo shared a photo of herself wearing the mask on her Instagram, we instantly added this to our carts.
$26
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shopbop
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Without a doubt, this mask chain is sure to grab some attention.
$48
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Be sure to stock up on Gap's mask sets.
$18
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
Night Satin Face Mask
Night
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
This breathable satin mask is perfect for when you want to have a dressier look for the day.
$10

