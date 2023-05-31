Does Kim Kardashian have a new man on the scene? After previously declaring that she was "single and not ready to mingle" during the premiere of The Kardashians, it looks like Kim is once again trying to hand at romance in a promo for next week's episode of the Hulu reality show.

In the clip, Kim meets up with pal Scott Disick, telling him, "My friends wanted me to meet someone."

"Let's call this guy 'Fred,'" Scott dubs the mystery man, making Kim laugh. "Does he meet the standards?"

"Oh, so meets the standards!" Kim shares.

Those "standards" are possibly a reference to Kim's list of requirements for the perfect man, which she shared in a sneak peek clip from the show.

Later in the promo for next week's episode, Kim is seen texting and smiling during her confessional interview.

"Is that Fred?" a producer asks.

"Yep," Kim replies.

"Two years, my a**," the producer says, while Kim looks shocked.

It's unclear what the "two years" comment is referring to. It could have been a claim from Kim to stop dating for two years after her split from Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete called it quits in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pete was the reality star's first public relationship after she ended her marriage to ex-husband, Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021 and the exes finalized their divorce the next year.

They share kids together, North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.

Though Kim was rumored to be linked with football star Tom Brady, ET previously learned that the A-list stars are "in touch" but "just friends."

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said before maintaining that the pair are "just friends."

As for her dating life, another source told ET earlier this month, "Kim is feeling great, and she is ready, open, and excited about dating in general and the potential of finding a forever partner one day."

As for her list of demands, Kim previously shared that good teeth are a "turn on" for her in addition to some other requirements.

Sharing that the perfect person "will protect me, fight for me, [has] good hygiene, [is] calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, spontaneous, fun, someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."

Kim also joked that the man can't have "heavy baggage," quipping, "I have enough."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Drama ‘More Damaging' to Their Kids Than Her Sex Tape This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashian Details Her Ideal Man, and Biggest Turn-On

Kim Kardashian Shares Details About What Went Into Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying Over Kanye West's 'Damaging' Antics

Related Gallery