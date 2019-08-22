Taylor Swift dropped the new music video for her latest song, "Lover," on Thursday, and the deeply romantic video features a handsome leading man in dancer Christian Owens.

As Swift explained on Thursday during her "Lover's Lounge" livestream on YouTube, Owens is "someone I have performed with for years." She went on to share that the talented dancer appeared alongside her during her performance of "King of My Heart" throughout her entire Reputation Tour.

"He's amazing. Every single night I could see how expressive he is and how just heroic and what an amazing actor he is, as well as being an incredible dancer," Swift marveled, before promoting Owens as "an amazing musician" and teasing that he will soon be putting out some original music of his own.

"Every record label is going to be fighting over him," Swift predicted. ""He's your new best friend, your new favorite artist. Follow him, support him, love him. He's one of the most talented people I've ever met."

So, if you've seen Swift on her Reputation Tour, you've seen her dance with Owens before. He also was one of the main dancers when she performed "Bad Blood" during Swift's 1989 Stadium Tour.

However, in what is shaping up to be a very big week for Owens as well, "Lover" isn't the only music video he's getting a lot of love for right now.

Last Thursday -- when Swift first dropped "Lover" and it's lyric video -- Normani chose the same night to drop her debut solo track, and it's accompanying music video, "Motivation."

The catchy track and the semi-risque video have been a major hit for the young singer, but fans couldn't help but show some love to the video's male lead (and his abs), who just so happens to be Owens as well.

On Thursday, Owens took to Instagram to share his appreciation with Swift for her years of support.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am for this woman @taylorswift giving me a chance to express my talent in such a different way!" wrote Owens. "Time and Time again you show how caring and giving you are .. everyone Check out the new #lover Music video. That I got the honor to co-star In."

On top of his work with Normani and Swift, Owens also danced in Beyonce's iconic "Homecoming" performance during her appearance at Coachella in 2018, and he's worked on the choreography for a couple of songs on Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

For more on Swift's new song, "Lover" -- the title track off her upcoming new album, which is expected to drop Thursday night -- check out the video below.

