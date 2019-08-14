Could this be the new Gilmore Girls?

On Wednesday, Netflix announced a new series titled Ginny & Georgia, a mother-daughter coming-of-age story that fans have already started comparing to the beloved 2000s show starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

Created and written by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia follows angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) who "often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)."

Per the synopsis, "After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had...a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life."

Ginny & Georgia is currently in production and will also co-star Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass and Raymond Ablack.

Ginny & Georgia is a new mother/daughter coming of age series starring Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny & @Brianne_Howey as her 30-year-old mother Georgia, who try to put down roots in a picturesque town after years on the run. #Alias alum @DebraJFisher serves as showrunner pic.twitter.com/KN3Cigwen9 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 13, 2019

People on Twitter quickly shared their thoughts on the similarities between Ginny & Georgia and Gilmore Girls.

The Amy Sherman-Palladino dramedy -- which ran from 2000 to 2007, with a Netflix revival released in 2016 -- followed witty "thirty-something" Lorelai Gilmore and her smart teen, Rory, and their kooky Stars Hollow neighbors. As a single mother, Lorelai did everything she could for her daughter, who over the years dealt with the pressures from her high-society grandparents, college plans and multiple love interests.

Sounds like Gilmore girls but edgier — Ifan (@ifantweets) August 13, 2019

Ginny

& Georgia

& Lorelai

& Rory

& are you kidding me with this shit?https://t.co/IE4qhyYzn3 — Danette Todd Chavez (@BonMotVivant) August 13, 2019

Huh. Both have G names: Georgia, and her daughter, Ginny. They should call it "G Girls" or something like that. Wish there was a show like this in early 2000s. #GilmoreGirls@GilmoreGirls@thelaurengraham#Netflixhttps://t.co/9erGFHovvZ — LD Mac (@LauraU2girl) August 14, 2019

Ginny and Georgia is literally so much like Gilmore Girls that I would not be surprised if there were a lawsuit lmao — Meg (@BatmegsReturns) August 13, 2019

soooo gilmore girls but with a twist? — Gabby Scordo (@gabbyscordo) August 13, 2019

So it's Gilmore Girls crossed with The Fugitive? — Pete Riot 🇺🇸🌹🌎 (@Pete_Riot) August 13, 2019

Thanks I’ll stick to Gilmore Girls instead of this rip-off. — Stephanie//3// ~PLS PLAY CAN’T HAVE YOU ON TOUR~ (@Stepherrr425) August 14, 2019

@lizbethselman Gilmore girls but 2019? — Megan McLoud (@meganmcloud) August 14, 2019

I love Gilmore Girls!! pic.twitter.com/1Nb4NGQWUO — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 14, 2019

Um, why didn’t they just call it GILMORE GIRLS? pic.twitter.com/wKUI31ZyYw — Robyn Bahr (@RobynBahr) August 13, 2019

