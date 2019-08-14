Why 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Think Netflix's New Mother-Daughter Show Is a Remake of the Beloved Series
Could this be the new Gilmore Girls?
On Wednesday, Netflix announced a new series titled Ginny & Georgia, a mother-daughter coming-of-age story that fans have already started comparing to the beloved 2000s show starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.
Created and written by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia follows angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) who "often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)."
Per the synopsis, "After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had...a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life."
Ginny & Georgia is currently in production and will also co-star Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass and Raymond Ablack.
People on Twitter quickly shared their thoughts on the similarities between Ginny & Georgia and Gilmore Girls.
The Amy Sherman-Palladino dramedy -- which ran from 2000 to 2007, with a Netflix revival released in 2016 -- followed witty "thirty-something" Lorelai Gilmore and her smart teen, Rory, and their kooky Stars Hollow neighbors. As a single mother, Lorelai did everything she could for her daughter, who over the years dealt with the pressures from her high-society grandparents, college plans and multiple love interests.
Sounds like Gilmore girls but edgier— Ifan (@ifantweets) August 13, 2019
soooo gilmore girls but with a twist?— Gabby Scordo (@gabbyscordo) August 13, 2019
So it's Gilmore Girls crossed with The Fugitive?— Pete Riot 🇺🇸🌹🌎 (@Pete_Riot) August 13, 2019
Thanks I’ll stick to Gilmore Girls instead of this rip-off.— Stephanie//3// ~PLS PLAY CAN’T HAVE YOU ON TOUR~ (@Stepherrr425) August 14, 2019
@lizbethselman Gilmore girls but 2019?— Megan McLoud (@meganmcloud) August 14, 2019
