Fans have been pushing for Peter Weber to be the next Bachelor since Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette premiered in May -- but Jared Haibon's not convinced.

The Bachelorette alum joined ET's Lauren Zima for a special Roses and Rose Live immediately following night one of Brown's finale, where he revealed that he doesn't think the 27-year-old pilot has a shot at the gig.

"I don't think he's going to be the Bachelor," he said. "She's either picking Jed [Wyatt] or Tyler [Cameron]... If Tyler doesn't get picked, how is that man not the Bachelor?"

Haibon called Cameron the "most popular" contestant in Bachelor franchise history, over Dean Unglert and Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay's season.

"I think Jed is the person she loves more, but Tyler is the guy she thinks she should pick," Haibon added. "I think she just is in love with Jed, and has been for quite some time."

Regardless who Brown ends up with, Haibon sees another issue with Weber becoming the Bachelor: his ex-girlfriend drama. Weber's ex, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET earlier this month claiming that he suddenly ended their serious relationship to appear on The Bachelorette. Despite Chris Harrison teasing they'd address it on the finale, the topic was never brought up. Haibon speculates there might be a reason.

"My mind would assume if he is in the running for the Bachelor, they would want any baggage to go away... and it hasn't been addressed," he said. "It makes me feel like he's more guilty because of it... maybe he did do something wrong, and he got a phone call [to appear on the show] in October."

Lutes told ET that she and Weber had discussed moving in together and even having kids before he suddenly broke up with her over FaceTime right before Christmas. She said she felt blindsided by him not giving her a heads up he would appear on the show, because he knew she was a fan, and even took her by the Bachelor mansion on a tour.

Haibon joked that if he didn't give his Bachelor fan ex-girlfriend a call before he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015, he "wouldn't be here." "I would be dead!" he cracked.

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette concluded with Brown assuring fans that questions would be answered, seemingly alluding to Wyatt's girlfriend drama. His ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, claimed to ET last month that they were in a relationship when he went off to film the show.

"It would take a lot for me to believe Jed at this point," Haibon noted.

Brown's season finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Hannah Brown Speaks Out on 'Rumors' in Candid Message to Viewers

'The Bachelorette' Finale: Fans React to Jed Wyatt's Disastrous Meeting With Hannah Brown's Family

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Reveals Her Windmill Night With Peter Weber Was Actually 'Four Times'

Related Gallery