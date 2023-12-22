Zac Efron adopted a mysterious look on the Today show as he sported black sunglasses during an interview, a choice attributed to an eye infection.

Joining co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons to discuss their latest film, The Iron Claw, Efron's eyewear raised eyebrows, prompting host Craig Melvin to address the unexpected accessory.

“Zac Efron is a legitimate, bona fide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now,” Melvin joked.

Despite his A-list status, Efron, 36, humorously apologized for his shaded appearance, expressing discomfort. "No, I’m sorry, man," he explained to Melvin. "I feel weird being in shades."

​​“I just have a bit of an eye infection,” the actor explained. “But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

The Iron Claw narrates the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who left an indelible mark on wrestling history in the 1980s while grappling with personal tragedies, collectively known as the "Von Erich curse."

Efron's choice of eyewear sparked concern among viewers, with online discussions speculating about his well-being. Previously, online chatter ensued when Efron's appearance led to comments about him looking "unrecognizable" and comparisons to fictional characters.

ET spoke with Efron at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where he talked about the painful accident, and put plastic surgery rumors to rest.

"My mom told me. I don't really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f**k," Efron said about rumors that he had altered his face with surgery.

In 2013, Efron shattered his jaw and had to have his mouth wired shut. The incident occurred after he reportedly slipped in a puddle of water that he didn't see near the entrance of his home. He also sustained a gash in the fall that required stitches.

While Efron called the plastic surgery rumors "funny," he said the accident almost killed him.

"It was funny," he admitted. "It sucks. I almost died, but we're good."

