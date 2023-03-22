Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid isn't the only Disney film getting a modern-day remake this spring. The boy who just won't grow up is also having a comeback in Peter Pan and Wendy being released at the end of April to Disney+. Like all the films that are set in Neverland, it wouldn't be a Peter Pan film without the mischief-making side-kick Tinker Bell.

Yara Shahidi, who had her breakout in the Kenya Barris series Black-ish (and later Grown-ish, where she worked alongside Halle Bailey), stars as the beloved Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell has been a long-standing icon for little girls and Mattel has just released a new doll based on Shahidi, allowing more children to finally have a Tinker Bell that represents them.

Shahidi received the doll before its release and took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted, "Can you believe it...My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽‍♂️ I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy. She is so very special."

While the Tinker Bell doll won't officially be released until May 3, it is available to pre-order on Amazon now. Disney's live-action Peter Pan and Wendy will be released exclusively to Disney+ streaming service April 28.

