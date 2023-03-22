Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell Doll Is Available for Pre-Order Ahead of the Upcoming 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Film
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid isn't the only Disney film getting a modern-day remake this spring. The boy who just won't grow up is also having a comeback in Peter Pan and Wendy being released at the end of April to Disney+. Like all the films that are set in Neverland, it wouldn't be a Peter Pan film without the mischief-making side-kick Tinker Bell.
Yara Shahidi, who had her breakout in the Kenya Barris series Black-ish (and later Grown-ish, where she worked alongside Halle Bailey), stars as the beloved Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell has been a long-standing icon for little girls and Mattel has just released a new doll based on Shahidi, allowing more children to finally have a Tinker Bell that represents them.
Inspired by Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell, the official Peter Pan & Wendy doll features moveable wings and a curly up-do.
Shahidi received the doll before its release and took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted, "Can you believe it...My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽♂️ I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy. She is so very special."
While the Tinker Bell doll won't officially be released until May 3, it is available to pre-order on Amazon now. Disney's live-action Peter Pan and Wendy will be released exclusively to Disney+ streaming service April 28.
