Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid isn't the only Disney film getting a modern-day remake this spring. The boy who just won't grow up is also having a comeback in Peter Pan and Wendy being released at the end of April to Disney+. Like all the films that are set in Neverland, it wouldn't be a Peter Pan film without the mischief-making side-kick Tinker Bell.

Yara Shahidi, who had her breakout in the Kenya Barris series Black-ish (and later Grown-ish, where she worked alongside Halle Bailey), stars as the beloved Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell has been a long-standing icon for little girls and Mattel has just released a new doll based on Shahidi, allowing more children to finally have a Tinker Bell that represents them. The doll sold out fast after the first drop, so now's your chance to get the doll with this new restock.

"So special," Shahidi said in an exclusive interview with ET when asked how it feels to have a toy made after her. "I didn't remember until we were just driving around for press today, that one of my first dolls was an Alvin Ailey ballerina. And I remember just how cool it was to have a doll that looked like me, have a doll that looked like my family, in this beautiful dress."

Shahidi received the doll before its release and took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted, "Can you believe it...My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽‍♂️ I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy."

Disney's live-action Peter Pan and Wendy will be released exclusively to Disney+ streaming service April 28.

