Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list. Yes, we're actually serious here.

We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart. Looking for more beauty product inspiration ahead of the holidays? Shop the best beauty advent calendars of this year, plus check out ET's exclusive on all of the beauty to expect in the upcoming second season of Euphoria.

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Walmart GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) $59 $32 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

Shop Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz and Take 50% Off Last-Minute Gifts

25 Holiday Beauty Gift Sales to Shop This Week: Tarte, Fenty and More

The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Restocked, But Hurry!

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35

'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty to Expect in Season 2