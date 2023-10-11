The first look into the bizarre story of the real-life Von Erich family is tense, to say the least. The first trailer for the upcoming A24 film, The Iron Claw, dropped on Wednesday, featuring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White battling in the pro-wrestling ring.

The two standout leads are at the heart of the story, which follows the Von Erich family, led by patriarch and coach Fritz Von Erich (played by Mindhunter star Holt McCallany).

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, White plays Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson plays David Von Erich, and Stanley Simons plays Mike Von Erich. The Von Erich brothers spent the majority of their careers in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), where they won multiple individual and tag team titles.

A24

The family was a pro-wrestling dynasty in the 1980s, who found both triumph and tragedy in and out of the ring. The brothers' untimely fates (five of Fritz's six sons would precede him in death) led many wrestling fans to mythologize the idea of the "Von Erich curse."

In the newly released trailer, Efron's Kevin talks about the curse, saying, "Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling."

A24

Fritz tells his sons which of them are his favorites in order, adding, "The rankings can always change."

Efron's Kevin later tells his mother, Doris (Maura Tierney), "Dad's too tough on us, you gotta say something," to which she replies, "Baby, that's what your brothers are for."

A24

Kevin falls for his future wife, Pam Adkisson (Lily James), who asks him what he wants. He replies, "I want to be with my family, you know, be with my brothers."

The imposing patriarch threatens his son, noting, "Your job is to wrestle. Live up to that deal or we are through."

The brothers also mourn a loss as they are seen attending a funeral of one of their own.

The dramatic project comes from writer-director Sean Durkin, and seems to be ideal award season fodder.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on Dec. 22.

RELATED CONTENT: