Zendaya Says Fate of 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is 'Beyond Me'

Zendaya has no updates on season 3 of Euphoria. Amid news that the HBO series' third season has been delayed, its star and executive producer told Variety that she's "not in charge" of if or when the show returns.

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," she tells the outlet. "But it's beyond me."

Season 3 has faced many delays on its road to being made and released. Production was first stalled last year after actor Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose. Then came the labor strike dispute between the studios and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the latter of which officially came to an end in December.

Three months later, a spokesperson for the network told ET, "HBO and [show creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Shortly after HBO's announcement, which came amid reported creative differences with Levinson, actress Storm Reid told Variety, "I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and soul into it."

In a separate interview, Hunter Schafer told the outlet, "I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now. Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."

As for when season 3 of Euphoria could finally premiere, Deadline previously reported that the network hopes to unveil new episodes in 2025.

Just as the premiere date remains unclear so to does the plot of season 3. After season 2 aired in 2022, Levinson told Elle that season 3 would be "film noir," noting that Zendaya's Rue will be exploring "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Then, during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actor Jacob Elordi said he's expecting the next installment to feature a time jump because "otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something" in order to play a high schooler.

"What I know is that we will have a season 3," actor Colman Domingo told Vanity Fair the following month. "It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that Sam [Levinson] is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he's one of the kindest human beings that I know."

