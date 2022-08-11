Shopping

Zendaya’s Favorite UGGs Are at Nordstrom: Shop the Comfy Slippers Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can find the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers at Nordstrom. 

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$100

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

Below, ET rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom.  

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
$90
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
$140
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
$90$68
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$100$50
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150$75
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$60
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$98
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$88
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$88

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya Scores Three Emmy Nominations for ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

Save Up to 73% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Zendaya Gets Stitches After Kitchen Accident: 'Never Cooking Again'

The Best Summer Wedding Guest Outfits on Nordstrom Rack

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

Zendaya Visits Tom Holland on Set in New York!

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The 28 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom

 