Zendaya’s Favorite UGGs Are at Nordstrom: Shop the Comfy Slippers Now

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can find the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers at Nordstrom.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Below, ET rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom.

