Shopping

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shoppers are getting the full discount experience at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! If you're keeping up with fashion news you know Zendaya is making waves with her UGGs. Right now, you can get them on sale!  The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is 30% off for $70 (regularly $100) for a limited time. Nordy Club members with the Icons and Ambassadors status had early access to shop, but now everyone can grab all of the deals and discounted items offered at the department store's biggest sale event. (Read: The deals are gonna go fast!) 

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles marked down for the Anniversary Sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$70 (REGULARLY $100)

Everyone can now shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale catalogue, regardless of whether they have Nordy Club status, however, the sale ends on Aug. 8. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all the UGG deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$90 (REGULARLY $140)
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
UGG Bixbee Bootie
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Bixbee Bootie
$35
UGG Cozette Slipper
UGG Cozette Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Slipper
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Cozette Slipper
UGG Cozette Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Slipper
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
UGG Scuff Slipper
UGG Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuff Slipper
$55 (REGULARLY $80)
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$57 (REGULARLY $85)
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$59 (REGULARLY $88)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Fall Wardrobe Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 19 Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

Shop the 25 Best Beauty Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

 