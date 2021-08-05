Shoppers are getting the full discount experience at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! If you're keeping up with fashion news you know Zendaya is making waves with her UGGs. Right now, you can get them on sale! The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is 30% off for $70 (regularly $100) for a limited time. Nordy Club members with the Icons and Ambassadors status had early access to shop, but now everyone can grab all of the deals and discounted items offered at the department store's biggest sale event until Sunday, August 8th. (Read: The deals are going fast!) Shop now as it's only just days left of the sale!

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles marked down for the Anniversary Sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Everyone can now shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale catalogue, regardless of whether they have Nordy Club status, however, the sale ends on Aug. 8.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the UGG deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

