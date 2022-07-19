Shopping

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off Right Now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also make waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers for 30% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the discounted comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$100$70

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom. And, check out more shoe deals and fashion finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
$90$60
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
$140$105
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
$90$68
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$100$50
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$60$40
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$98$65
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$88
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$88

