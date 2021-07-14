Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Zendaya's UGGs are on sale for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper is 30% off for $70 (regularly $100) for a limited time. Nordstrom card members with the Icons and Ambassadors status get early access and can shop all of the deals offered at the department store's biggest sale event.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles marked down for the Anniversary Sale, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Right now, Nordy Club members with the Icons and Ambassadors status can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale early before it opens to the public. Card holders with the Influencers status can start shopping on July 16. Everyone else can start shopping on July 28th. The sale ends on Aug. 8. If you want to unlock the early access benefits, be sure to sign up to apply and get approved for a Nordstrom credit card. As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase. Apply to be a Nordstrom Cardholder today!

