10 Best Projectors for a Perfect Outdoor Movie Night This Summer
Summer is the perfect season for an outdoor movie night because you can enjoy the warm weather while watching your favorite movies and shows. Thankfully, you don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an outdoor projector to start your weekly movie night. Whether you want to host a family movie night, an outdoor movie party or have a solo movie marathon, we've gathered together some of the best outdoor projectors for your next backyard movie night.
The hardest part of your evening should be getting everyone to decide on a movie, not figuring out how to set up a bulky projector built for the outdoors. That's why we've scoured the web to find the best projectors and mini projectors that are not only easy to use, but will also give you the best quality picture.
Once you've found the perfect outdoor projector for you below, all you'll need is a big screen or wall, comfy chairs and some popcorn — then you're ready for the ultimate at-home movie experience.
This LED projector gives you crisp video quality, so you can always get a clear picture of your favorite scenes and episodes (even when you're in your backyard).
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier.
Not only is this a high-quality portable projector built for the outdoors, it also has its own Android TV built into it, so you can start streaming as soon as you unbox this projector.
Take this Amazon best-seller to your patio for an outdoor movie marathon with your friends this summer.
This Epson EF-100 projector uses 3LCD three-chip technology to make colors brighter and more vivid. This creates a more true-to-color cinema experience whenever you're watching movies in your living room or outside on your deck.
If you don't need to watch something on a streaming service, this portable outdoor projector is the perfect find when you're on a budget. It also has HDMI, AV, VGA and SD Card ports so that you can easily watch a movie from your laptop, tablet or phone. Plus, it even has built-in surround sound, so you don't have to worry about setting up any external speakers. If you clip the coupon, you can also get an extra $30 off the sale price.
This DLP mini projector features a 5W speaker, so you can experience accurate audio along with your crisp clear videos.
This 720p portable projector is built for dimmer environments, which makes the Anker Nebula the perfect outdoor projector to watch movies at night.
Experience a theater-quality experience without leaving your backyard with the Artsea Native mini projector that projects up to 300". When you clip the coupon you get an additional $110 off the sale price.
The XGMI Halo is powered by Android TV, so you can seamlessly stream all your favorite content. The XGMI Halo also has top-rated speakers built into it, so you can expect great quality sound and audio whenever you turn your backyard into a home theater.
RELATED CONTENT:
You Can Save $200 On Samsung’s Newest Frame TV Right Now
How to Watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Online
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Here: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Limited Series
Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Summer Nights on the Patio
The Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard
TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Hill House Dropped A New Collection of Nap Dresses Ready for Summer