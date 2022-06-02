10 Best Projectors for a Perfect Outdoor Movie Night This Summer

Summer is the perfect season for an outdoor movie night because you can enjoy the warm weather while watching your favorite movies and shows. Thankfully, you don't need to be incredibly tech-savvy to set up an outdoor projector to start your weekly movie night. Whether you want to host a family movie night, an outdoor movie party or have a solo movie marathon, we've gathered together some of the best outdoor projectors for your next backyard movie night.

The hardest part of your evening should be getting everyone to decide on a movie, not figuring out how to set up a bulky projector built for the outdoors. That's why we've scoured the web to find the best projectors and mini projectors that are not only easy to use, but will also give you the best quality picture.

Once you've found the perfect outdoor projector for you below, all you'll need is a big screen or wall, comfy chairs and some popcorn — then you're ready for the ultimate at-home movie experience.

Samsung Freestyle Projector Samsung Samsung Freestyle Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. $900 Buy Now

Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector Amazon Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector If you don't need to watch something on a streaming service, this portable outdoor projector is the perfect find when you're on a budget. It also has HDMI, AV, VGA and SD Card ports so that you can easily watch a movie from your laptop, tablet or phone. Plus, it even has built-in surround sound, so you don't have to worry about setting up any external speakers. If you clip the coupon, you can also get an extra $30 off the sale price. $390 $160 WITH COUPON Buy Now

XGMI Halo Projector XGMI XGMI Halo Projector The XGMI Halo is powered by Android TV, so you can seamlessly stream all your favorite content. The XGMI Halo also has top-rated speakers built into it, so you can expect great quality sound and audio whenever you turn your backyard into a home theater. $749 Buy Now

