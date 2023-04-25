Shopping

10 Best Spring Shoe Deals to Shop from the Zappos Sale — Save on Sandals, Sneakers, Heels and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Zappos' Spring Shoe Sale 2022
Zappos

Spring has never looked (or felt) so good thanks to Zappos' can't-miss Sizzlin' Surprise Sale. Just in time to add some new shoes to your spring and summer footwear rotation, the Zappos sale is offering 25% of thousands of trending styles. 

If you've been mulling over the prospect of giving your wardrobe a spring cleaning or a long-overdue refresh in honor of the season, this Zappos sale is officially your sign to clear out your current shoe stock in favor of some newer, trendier styles. With spring-friendly shoes from Steve Madden, Adidas, Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher, Skechers, Calvin Klein and so many more brands, the Zappos Sale is the place to find some of the season's best deals on chic shoe styles.

Shop the Zappos Sale

Whether you're in the market for a breezy slip-on or strappy sandal for the spring wedding season, a supportive sneaker to carry you through all of your outdoor workouts, or simply a trendy high heel to help you take your shoe game to new heights, you'll find so many chic styles at the Zappos Sizzlin' Surprise Sale — and at majorly discounted prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at Zappos and check out the top spring shoe trends to take your shoe game to new heights this season.

Marc Fisher Nelly
Marc Fisher Nelly
Zappos
Marc Fisher Nelly

Give your maxi dresses a true boho vibe with these Marc Fisher Nelly wedge heels.

$125$94
KEEN Whisper
KEEN Whisper
Zappos
KEEN Whisper

The KEEN Whisper sandal is the water adventure shoe. Great for walking around and wading in the water at your next tropical vacation.

$120$90
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
Zappos
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Take on spring workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support. 

$80$56
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Zappos
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels

Featuring the popular block heel style and woven straps, these Dolce Vita Zeno Heels are a must-have for spring.

$125$86
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Zappos
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-ons sandals from Clarks.

$55$46
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Zappos
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0

Step into spring with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneaker that features Adidas' Cloudfoam footbed for superior underfoot cushioning.

$75$65
Steve Madden Santina Sandal
Steve Madden Santina Sandal
Zappos
Steve Madden Santina Sandal

Slip into a more breathable sandal style this spring, like Steve Madden's Santina Sandal.

$90$67
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker
Zappos
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker

If you're looking for a simple but stylish white sneaker to add to your spring wardrobe, these PUMA Cali Star sneakers offer a super clean look.

$80$60
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Zappos
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Treat your spring wardrobe to a red-hot refresh with these glossy Calvin Klein pumps.

$109$76
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals
Zappos
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals

The Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals are as sporty as they are stylish.

$43$40

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Colorful Sandals That Are Perfect for Your Spring Wardrobe

Shop The Best Spring Fashion Deals at Tory Burch's Sale

The 23 Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

17 Spring Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

Shop the Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year

The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Spring 2023

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals and Clogs for Spring