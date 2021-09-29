10 Great Gifts for $25 or Less
Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.
We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.
And we won’t tell if you treat yourself to a little something special. With gifts this inexpensive, why not?
Here are ET Style's picks for the top ten fun gifts for $25 or less.
