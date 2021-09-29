Shopping

10 Great Gifts for $25 or Less

By Jessica Learish
Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.

We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

And we won’t tell if you treat yourself to a little something special. With gifts this inexpensive, why not? 

Here are ET Style's picks for the top ten fun gifts for $25 or less.

Funko Pop! Post Malone Figure
Post Malone Funko
Urban Outfitters
Funko Pop! Post Malone Figure
For your college friend who plays "Rockstar" on loop, behold: a Post Malone Funko Pop! figurine. At just $12, this 6.5-inch-tall likeness is much cheaper than a concert ticket, and, he fits perfectly on a bookshelf or desk.
$12 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Mario Badescu Mini Mist collection
Mardio Badescu via Amazon
Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection
Treat your pals (or yourself) to a sampler pack of Mario Badescu's famous facial mists. Did you know that these refreshing mists can also be used as a hair spritz? This multipack comes with four blends: a rejuvenating mist with rosewater, a refreshing blend with cucumber, a soothing spray with chamomile and an uplifting orange blossom spritz.
$14 AT AMAZON
Festive Holiday Sock Gift Box (12 pairs)
Festive holiday sock gift box from TeeHee
Teehee via Amazon
Festive Holiday Sock Gift Box (12 pairs)
Help your friends fulfill their Christmas-morning-Instagram dreams by buying them a box of festive holiday socks. These socks are also perfect party favors at an Ugly Sweater party.
$22 AT AMAZON
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
Amazon
Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers
UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. 
$16 AT AMAZON
Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Cassette Tape
Billie Eilish cassette tape "Happier Than Ever"
Urban Outfitters
Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Cassette Tape
Urban Outfitters is selling this limited-edition cassette tape of Billie Eilish's 2021 album "Happier Than Ever." Yes, you read that right: Cassette tapes are back, and they are hip. Your most on-trend friend will be thoroughly impressed with this gift.
$17 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman's "The Hill We Climb"
Amazon
Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman instantly became a household name when she read her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," At Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. The former National Youth Poet Laureate has another book — called "Call Us What We Carry" — dropping in December 2021 that is available for pre-order today.
$10 AT AMAZON
Baby Yoda AirPods Case
Baby Yoda AirPods case
Urban Outfitters
Baby Yoda AirPods Case
Everybody has at least one friend who would flip for just about any Baby Yoda merch. This AirPods case is particularly cute.
$20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Tile Mate
Tile Mate attached to keys
Tile via Amazon
Tile Mate
This Bluetooth tracker syncs with your phone and your smart-home devices to help you keep track of your valuables. Locate your phone, keys, wallet, dog — anything, within 200 feet of range. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and boasts a yearlong battery life.
$25 AT AMAZON
'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban
'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban
Urban Outfitters
'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban
Astrological foodies, this one's for you. This cookbook, with perfect recipes for every sign, was written by Bon Apetit's horoscope writer, Catherine Urban. Looking for a salad recipe to meet a Virgo's high standards? This book has got you. In the mood for a rich pasta feast with your favorite Taurus? Urban has the right meal for you.
$19 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Essie Holiday Nail Polish Set (4 colors)
Essie holiday nail polish set
Essie via Amazon
Essie Holiday Nail Polish Set (4 colors)
Don't sleep on this colorful nail polish set. The limited-edition four-pack from Essie features snowy white, golden sparkles and moody red and green.
$13 AT AMAZON

