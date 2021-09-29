10 Great Gifts for $25 or Less

Just call us Santa’s elves, because we just found a haul of great gifts under $25 that will tempt even the most scrupulous shoppers. That’s right: Buying thoughtful gifts for your friends and family doesn’t have to break the bank.

We found a gift for basically everyone on your shopping list. Go ahead and check off your astrology-obsessed friend, your musically-inclined pals, those friends who always lose their keys, the intellectual one, the one who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda and, of course, your friend who loves self-care (spoiler: it’s more than just a bath bomb). So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option, scouting for stocking stuffers or checking people off your list, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

And we won’t tell if you treat yourself to a little something special. With gifts this inexpensive, why not?

Here are ET Style's picks for the top ten fun gifts for $25 or less.

Funko Pop! Post Malone Figure Urban Outfitters Funko Pop! Post Malone Figure For your college friend who plays "Rockstar" on loop, behold: a Post Malone Funko Pop! figurine. At just $12, this 6.5-inch-tall likeness is much cheaper than a concert ticket, and, he fits perfectly on a bookshelf or desk. $12 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection Mardio Badescu via Amazon Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection Treat your pals (or yourself) to a sampler pack of Mario Badescu's famous facial mists. Did you know that these refreshing mists can also be used as a hair spritz? This multipack comes with four blends: a rejuvenating mist with rosewater, a refreshing blend with cucumber, a soothing spray with chamomile and an uplifting orange blossom spritz. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers Amazon Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slipper will run you anywhere between $65 and $110, but these inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your loved ones' feet cozy at a fraction of that cost. $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb' Amazon Amanda Gorman's 'The Hill We Climb' Amanda Gorman instantly became a household name when she read her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," At Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021. The former National Youth Poet Laureate has another book — called "Call Us What We Carry" — dropping in December 2021 that is available for pre-order today. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Baby Yoda AirPods Case Urban Outfitters Baby Yoda AirPods Case Everybody has at least one friend who would flip for just about any Baby Yoda merch. This AirPods case is particularly cute. $20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Tile Mate Tile via Amazon Tile Mate This Bluetooth tracker syncs with your phone and your smart-home devices to help you keep track of your valuables. Locate your phone, keys, wallet, dog — anything, within 200 feet of range. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and boasts a yearlong battery life. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban Urban Outfitters 'Your Astrological Cookbook' by Catherine Urban Astrological foodies, this one's for you. This cookbook, with perfect recipes for every sign, was written by Bon Apetit's horoscope writer, Catherine Urban. Looking for a salad recipe to meet a Virgo's high standards? This book has got you. In the mood for a rich pasta feast with your favorite Taurus? Urban has the right meal for you. $19 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

