10 Outdoor Voices Must-Haves for Women This Fall: Shop New Collection of Outerwear, Leggings and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Outdoor Voices Fall Styles
Outdoor Voices

Known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials, activewear brand Outdoor Voices keeps you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. Chilly autumn weather is on its way, so we're swapping out our short-shorts and tank tops for leggings and cozy knits in warm seasonal hues.

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the fall, Outdoor Voices has introduced a new collection inspired by vintage athletic wear. From rugby-style shorts and tops to old-school polo necklines, OV P.E. has plenty of transitional jackets, track pants, and matching workout sets to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the new season. 

Shop OV P.E.

To help you prepare for colder days ahead, we've rounded up ten of our favorite pieces from the new Outdoor Voices collection—plus cult favorites from Outdoor Voices including the viral Exercise Dress. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to new fall must-haves or get a head start on holiday gift shopping, our picks from Outdoor Voices have you covered.

Organic Cotton Terry Polo Sweatshirt
Organic Cotton Terry Polo Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
Organic Cotton Terry Polo Sweatshirt

Prepare for the brisk fall weather with this preppy polo-style cotton terry sweatshirt.

$98
RecFleece Snap Jacket
RecFleece Snap Jacket
Outdoor Voices
RecFleece Snap Jacket

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98
Relay Pant
Relay Pant
Outdoor Voices
Relay Pant

Made for medium to high-sweat activities, these track pants feature a drawstring waist, wide legs with adjustable cuffs, and pockets on either side.

$98
SeamlessRib Longline Bra
SeamlessRib Longline Bra
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessRib Longline Bra

For lounging and low-impact workouts, this longline sports bra features a contrast trim.

$48
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging.

$78
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress

The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers.

$100
Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
Double Time Bra

The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.

$48
TechSweat Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
TechSweat Core 7/8 Legging

This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials.

$88$34
Powerhouse Bra
Powerhouse Bra
Outdoor Voices
Powerhouse Bra

Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests.

$78
Cotton Terry Oversized Hoodie
Pickup Oversized Hoodie
Outdoor Voices
Cotton Terry Oversized Hoodie

Get ready for the fall with an oversized, colorblocked hoodie in a soothing dove grey.

$88$52

