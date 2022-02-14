11 Essentials to Pack for Your Spring Ski Trip

Do the words "spring break" make you think of relaxing on a beach somewhere, or are you more excited to hit the slopes? If you’re planning to head to Aspen, Vail, Park City, Vermont, the Poconos or just hit up your local slopes for some skiing and snowboarding this spring, packing the right spring ski essentials can totally make -- or break -- your trip.

Because harsh weather conditions tend to let up in the spring compared to winter, you may want to modify your wardrobe. Maybe you already have your boots, boards and skis covered, but that’s just the start of it.

From SPF protection for your face and lips, to portable hydration options, there are plenty of products to pack that will help you make the most out of your spring break trip. Need a more lightweight parka for the warmer weather, or some new thermal underwear? Keep reading to check out some great options.

And if cold weather sports aren’t really your thing, be sure to check out ET’s guide on beach vacation essentials to get you ready for a great spring break. Here’s what to pack for your spring ski or snowboard trip:

Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen THINKSPORT/AMAZON Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen Fact: The higher the altitude, the greater the intensity of UV rays, putting you at a higher risk of getting a sunburn. Broad-spectrum, water- and sweat-resistant and made without avobenzone, oxybenzone, paraben, phthalate or papa, Thinksport SPF 50 has become a popular choice with athletes, including skiers and snowboarders. $21 Buy Now

Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle STOJO/AMAZON Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle If you get thirsty on the slopes, but don't want to lug around a traditional water bottle, Stojo's collapsible water bottle serves as a smart solution. Super lightweight and leak-proof, the silicone water bottle, which holds both hot and cold beverages, completely collapses when empty and easily attaches to a jacket via a loop. $20 Buy Now

Cure Hydration Electrolyte Powder CURE/AMAZON Cure Hydration Electrolyte Powder Stay hydrated for long days on the slopes with conveniently packaged Cure Hydration electrolyte powder. Keep these tucked in your parka and dissolve them into water when you need a boost. Each box comes with eight individually wrapped packets. $12 Buy Now

Moncler Ski Goggles MONCLER/NORDSTROM Moncler Ski Goggles Wearing a pair of Moncler goggles with your ski or snowboard attire easily enhances your style on the slopes. The high-performance CR-39 lenses give you a clear view of the terrain ahead, while offering 100% UV protection. $390 Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 7 APPLE/AMAZON Apple Watch Series 7 The latest Apple Watch offers a larger, more shatter-resistant screen and a faster charging time than previous generations, and up to 18 hours of use per charge. It tracks your progress toward fitness goals, and it eliminates the need to take your iPhone out of your pocket every time you get a text message, phone call or email. $400 $349 Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones BEATS/AMAZON Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones Sweat resistant, these high-performance earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and up to 24 with the compact charging case. They also fit securely around your ears, so you don't have to worry about losing them, and work seamlessly with Apple products. An added bonus? Each bud has volume and track controls, eliminating the need to reach for your phone or watch to adjust. $180 Buy Now

North Face Carto Triclimate Jacket North Face / Amazon North Face Carto Triclimate Jacket This North Face parka, available in an array of colors in men's and women's sizes, provides protection from wind, water and overheating. If your spring skiing or snowboarding session proves to be warmer than expected, simply remove the insulated liner and wear just the shell. $250 Buy Now

Pisiqi Thermal Underwear PISIQI/AMAZON Pisiqi Thermal Underwear The best way to dress for spring skiing and snowboarding success? Wear layers. This affordable set of thermal underwear, available for men and women, comes in several colors and sizes, and offers a layer of added heat if you need it. $24 WOMEN'S Buy Now $17 MEN'S Buy Now

Patagonia Everyday Beanie PATAGONIA Patagonia Everyday Beanie This classic beanie, made out of breathable cotton, keeps your head warm enough for spring slope action and offers an extra dose of warmth with a fold-down cuff. Added bonus? It's cool enough for aprés ski in the lodge. $35 Buy Now

