11 Essentials to Pack for Your Spring Ski Trip
Do the words "spring break" make you think of relaxing on a beach somewhere, or are you more excited to hit the slopes? If you’re planning to head to Aspen, Vail, Park City, Vermont, the Poconos or just hit up your local slopes for some skiing and snowboarding this spring, packing the right spring ski essentials can totally make -- or break -- your trip.
Because harsh weather conditions tend to let up in the spring compared to winter, you may want to modify your wardrobe. Maybe you already have your boots, boards and skis covered, but that’s just the start of it.
From SPF protection for your face and lips, to portable hydration options, there are plenty of products to pack that will help you make the most out of your spring break trip. Need a more lightweight parka for the warmer weather, or some new thermal underwear? Keep reading to check out some great options.
And if cold weather sports aren’t really your thing, be sure to check out ET’s guide on beach vacation essentials to get you ready for a great spring break. Here’s what to pack for your spring ski or snowboard trip:
RELATED CONTENT:
16 Valentine's Day Beauty Deals & Skincare Sales to Shop This Weekend
Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry
TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale
Tory Burch Just Put More Than 200 New Styles on Sale: Shop Our Picks
REVOLVE Just Put More Than 16,000 Styles On Sale: Stock Up For Spring
How to Watch 'The Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air'
Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch Without Cable, Halftime Show & More