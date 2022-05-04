Shopping

12 Gifts on Sale That Will Arrive by Mother's Day

By Wesley Horvath‍
Mother's Day Gifts on Sale That Will Arrive on Time
Finding the perfect last-minute add-on for your mom can be stressful. Thankfully, Amazon Prime is here to deliver some great Mother's Day gifts — that are also on sale — just in time for May 8.

Maybe you got the mom in your life a gift card that's perfect for her, but also you want to add a physical Mother's Day gift that your mom, grandma or wife will love. Or you're just tight on time because, well, life happens. Regardless, we've found some of the best Mother's Day gifts that are currently on sale at Amazon, and there's something for every type of Mom. 

Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? Don't worry because you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to ensure Mom's gifts get to her on time. Plus, you can currently save 50% on Amazon's gift-wrapping services with all the products on our round-up.

Continue scrolling to find some great Amazon deals on Mother's Day gifts, from slippers to candles and even some countertop kitchen appliances. And don't forget to check out our guide to last-minute Mother's Day flower delivery services.

Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini 4th Gen Muscle Message Gun

Help Mom treat her sore and stiff muscles with this Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options.

$200$159
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield

Help your Mom, grandma or wife upgrade her kitchen essentials with this KitchenAid stand mixer. With 24 different colorways, it's even easier to find one in her favorite color.

$450$399
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls Set of 3
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls Set of 3
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls Set of 3

Pair the KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls 3-Pack with a KitchenAid Stand Mixer to show Mom you really care (and how much you love her cooking).

$33$25
Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants
Amazon
Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant

Who wouldn't love getting some ultra-comfortable Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants for Mother's Day?

$108$76
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch

This Michael Kors watch won't only help Mom keep track of the time, it'll also help her accessorize this summer and beyond. 

$150$101
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has 8 different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles and help you relax. With 3 different speed and directional controls, your mom can truly customize her relaxation time. Now, all she needs is a calming candle to pair with this Mother's Day gift.

$70$50
Nest Fragrances Wild Mint & Eucalyptus
Nest Fragrances Wild Mint and Eucalyptus
Amazon
Nest Fragrances Wild Mint & Eucalyptus

Help your mom, grandma or wife unwind after a long day with this soothing candle from Nest Fragrances. If mint and eucalyptus isn't her fave scent combination, Nest Fragrances also has a deal on its 3-wick ocean mist and sea salt candle

$46$39
Barbie x Dragon Glassware Martini Glasses Set of 2
Barbie x Dragon Glassware Martini Glasses
Amazon
Barbie x Dragon Glassware Martini Glasses Set of 2

Pair this set of 2 martini glasses with your Mom's favorite brand of tequila. 

$35$30
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper

Grab Mom a pair of Oh Yeah Slippers from the celeb-loved brand UGG. They're super fuzzy, which makes them the perfect pair of house slippers.

$100$75
NuFace Trinity + Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set
NuFace Trinity with Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set
Amazon
NuFace Trinity + Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set

NuFace is another celebrity-approved brand. Apart from elevating Mom's skincare and beauty routine, the NuFace Trinity system is a nice and relaxing way to practice some self care. 

$449$401
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands Scent
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands Scent
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Pink Sands Scent

Give Mom this sweet citrus and vanilla candle for Mother's Day. BTW, this specific Yankee Candle has up to 150 hours of burn time, and it's made with 100% recyclable materials. 

$28$14
Lodge Store Enameled Dutch Oven 6-Qt
Lodge Store Enameled Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Store Enameled Dutch Oven 6-Qt

This enameled Dutch oven is one of Amazon's best-sellers and for good reason. With over 35,000 reviews and a solid 5-star rating, this Dutch oven is a quality product for any mom who's a culinary whiz. 

$120$80

