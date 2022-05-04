12 Gifts on Sale That Will Arrive by Mother's Day

Finding the perfect last-minute add-on for your mom can be stressful. Thankfully, Amazon Prime is here to deliver some great Mother's Day gifts — that are also on sale — just in time for May 8.

Maybe you got the mom in your life a gift card that's perfect for her, but also you want to add a physical Mother's Day gift that your mom, grandma or wife will love. Or you're just tight on time because, well, life happens. Regardless, we've found some of the best Mother's Day gifts that are currently on sale at Amazon, and there's something for every type of Mom.

Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? Don't worry because you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to ensure Mom's gifts get to her on time. Plus, you can currently save 50% on Amazon's gift-wrapping services with all the products on our round-up.

Continue scrolling to find some great Amazon deals on Mother's Day gifts, from slippers to candles and even some countertop kitchen appliances. And don't forget to check out our guide to last-minute Mother's Day flower delivery services.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 15% Off Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts from Milk Bar

Gift These Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches for Mother's Day 2022

The Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift This Mother's Day 2022

Emma Chamberlain's Skincare Wand Is 25% Off

Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Mother's Day 2022

15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Mother's Day

Save Up to 50% on Oribe and Laneige at Amazon Mother's Day Beauty Sale

The 18 Best Mother's Day Gifts for the Beauty-Loving Mom