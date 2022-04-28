Shopping

15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
mother's day gift cards
gpointstudio/Getty Images

Finding last-minute Mother's Day gifts doesn't have to be difficult. E-gift cards are the perfect gift idea for any mom or mother figure in your life — it's simple, quick and it lets Mom get exactly what she wants. 

From designer lines like Kate Spade to internet-famous brands like Parachute, there's something for every type of mom. Right now, first-time Amazon gift card shoppers can earn a $10 credit when you purchase $50 or more in Amazon gift cards — it's a win-win for you and Mom! 

Whether you're shopping for the mom who likes to try the latest skincare products, a mom who loves candles or a plant parent, we have a gift card on our round-up that's suited for her obsessions and interests. Keep scrolling to shop the best Mother's Day gift cards.

Amazon
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon

Sometimes the best gift ideas are born from simplicity — just like this Amazon gift card. After all, who wouldn't enjoy an Amazon gift card, especially on Mother's Day?

$25 AND UP
Our Place
our place
Our Place
Our Place

With top sellers like the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, Mom is sure to find something amazing at Our Place to upgrade her cookware. 

$50 AND UP
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Gift Card
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nordstrom has plenty of items for Mom to choose from — from appliances, home decor, clothes and a lot more. 

$5 AND UP
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Gift card
Kate Spade
Kate Spade

For the Mom who loves to accessorize or just needs a new piece for her spring wardrobe, a gift card from Kate Spade New York will be a great gift.

$10 AND UP
Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Card
Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee

If your mom, grandma or wife is a coffee aficionado, then they'll adore getting a gift card for Blue Bottle Coffee. Or bundle this gift card with the Coffee, Chocolate and Mug Set to really treat them this Mother's Day.

$10
Everlane
Everlane Gift Card
Everlane
Everlane

If your mom loves to shop for cute modern clothes, help her amp up her spring style with this gift card from Everlane.

$25 AND UP
lululemon
lululemon gift card
lululemon
lululemon

Grab a lululemon gift card for the mom in your life who loves staying active or just lounging in cute active wear. 

$50 AND UP
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Gift Card
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective

Is your mom an eco-conscious shopper? Then a gift card from a sustainable fashion brand like Girlfriend Collective is the best gift for her. 

$25 AND UP
Kopari
Kopari Gift Card
Kopari
Kopari

Kopari has tons of beauty products from makeup to sunscreen and, of course, plenty of skincare essentials. If skincare is a top priority for your mom, she'll love getting this Kopari gift card. 

$20 AND UP
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing Gift Card
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing

A gift card from Fly By Jing is perfect for any home chef. The brand has tons of cooking essentials to choose from, such as spice mixes, chili crisps, black vinegar, pepper oils and even the Hot Pot Starter Set

$25 AND UP
Parachute
Parachute Gift Card
Parachute
Parachute

Parachute has all the essentials to keep Mom cozy this Mother's Day and beyond. From bedding to robes, your mom will be able to find something great using this gift card.

PARACHUTE GIFT CARD
The Sill
The Sill gift card
The Sill
The Sill

Help Mom start her indoor garden this year with a gift card from The Sill. 

$25
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Gift card
Brooklinen
Brooklinen

Still trying to find the perfect Mother's Day gift idea? Try this gift card from the home essentials brand, Brooklinen.

$50 AND UP
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond Gift Card
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond

With an array of countertop appliances, home decor, bedding and a bunch of other essentials, Mom is bound to find something perfect using this Bed Bath & Beyond gift card.

$15 AND UP
Brooklyn Candle Studio Gift Card
Brooklyn Candle Studio Gift Card
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio Gift Card

Pair this Brooklyn Candle Studio gift card with a flower bouquet for your mom, wife or grandma this Mother's Day.

$25 AND UP

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT: 

25 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love

The 17 Best Mother's Day Gifts for the Beauty-Loving Mom

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With These Jewelry Gifts

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags and More

Celeb-Approved Mother's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon

18 Best Gifts for Your Wife to Celebrate Her This Mother's Day