12 Mother's Day Gifts Inspired By the Royal Family
Every mom deserves to be treated like a queen, especially on Mother's Day. While a trip to Buckingham Palace might not be feasible, your Mother's Day gift can still channel the Royal Family and their impeccable style. From Princess Diana's trend-setting sweater to Meghan Markle's glowing beauty routine and Kate Middleton's practical and pretty footwear collection, there's no shortage of gift inspiration to take from these stylish mothers.
This Mother's Day, take a note from the royal family with favorites adored by Princess Diana, Meghan and Kate.
Fashion-forward moms will appreciate Princess Diana's famous Hunter rainboots or Markle's affordable Le Specs sunglasses. Scented candles are always a hit for Mother's Day and Kate's favorite orange blossom scent from Jo Malone is sure to supercharge your mom or grandma's wellbeing. If she loves all things beauty, spoil her with Middleton's Lancome mascara.
Below, we've rounded up 10 Mother's Day gifts inspired by the leading ladies of the Royal Family.
Kate Middleton adores this orange blossom-scented candle from London-based luxury brand Jo Malone.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Princess Diana wore this exact sheep-printed sweater while attending a polo match in the '80s.
Awe Inspired has a special edition pink sapphire version of the Woman Power Necklace, worn by Meghan Markle. Now mom can channel all the glorious power and strength of the feminine.
These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your accessories collection — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
These lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle, are on sale now. How’s that for a royal endorsement?
Meghan Markle counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within."
This mascara is made with a special formula that uses vitamin B5 to help build volume, and it's reportedly a personal favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge (per Allure).
Meghan Markle credited the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment as her holy grail lip balm. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she said in an interview with Beauty Banter. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."
These stretchy, water-resistant suede boots from Aquatalia are the ankle-length twins of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to Rhumba boots. Grab these slightly more practical heeled boots to pay homage to one of Kate Middleton’s signature looks without stepping on her toes.
Diptyque's floral Tubereuse candle is one of Markle's favorite candles to have in her home, according to Marie Claire.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring
Best Skincare and Beauty Tool Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine
Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale for Mother's Day
The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2023
Save 40% On Mother's Day Beauty Gifts from Laura Geller
The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More
25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love