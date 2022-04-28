13 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples. But as temperatures begin to heat up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) pant alternative to get us through the warmer spring and summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.

The benefit of biker shorts is arguably the product's versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer and cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

Best of all: some of the most popular biker shorts styles are available to shop right now on Amazon — and for under $30, no less. From breathable pairs that are perfect for spring workouts and lounging at home, to colorful sets that can double as the comfy, boho-chic shorts you need to get through festival season (Coachellais right around the corner), Amazon's biker shorts selection is abundant with so many trendy styles that are great for any occasion.

There's even a biker short alternative to that famous booty-lifting legging loved by Lizzo. Need we say more?

Ahead, browse the best biker shorts for women on Amazon. While you're here, check out the trending Free People running short dupe, and shop the best deals on Amazon's TikTok-loved leggings.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shoppers Love This $20 Free People Running Short Dupe on Amazon

These Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

35 Amazon Fashion Outlet Deals Worth Shopping

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Girlfriend Collective Launched New Spring Workout Clothes

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Jean Shorts Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Best Amazon Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 40% Off Leggings, Sports Bras & More

The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings at Amazon

Spanx's Sold-Out Shorts Are Back for Spring — And In New Colors

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Allbirds Launches a New Sustainable Activewear Collection