There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that we find ourselves spending more time indoors at home with our family and closest friends. And while vegging out on the couch watching holiday movies is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to actually spend quality time together in these rare moments.

Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game nights can look different between households. For those that are more competitive, you'll want a challenging game where you battle one another until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kids, you'll need a family-friendly game with rules that aren't too complex. And for the family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, they may opt to sip hot chocolate and peacefully put together a fun and possibly festive puzzle.

With Christmas coming up this weekend, you may think you're out of time to find a new puzzle or game to gift to the family, but that's not the case. We've found the best board games and puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season that will arrive just in time if you hurry. Get merry playing these games that also make great last-minute holiday gifts.

Below, check out ET's top picks for the ultimate family game night.

Jumanji Deluxe Game Amazon Jumanji Deluxe Game Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you all on the edge of your seats. $55 $20 Shop Now

Large Christmas Tree Wooden Puzzle Amazon Large Christmas Tree Wooden Puzzle For anyone that likes a challenge, this wooden puzzle has no edges as it is shaped like a Christmas tree. The wooden pieces have some unique shapes too, like an elk, snowman and bell. $40 Shop Now

