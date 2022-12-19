15 Best Board Games and Puzzles to Play With Family and Friends This Holiday Season
There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that we find ourselves spending more time indoors at home with our family and closest friends. And while vegging out on the couch watching holiday movies is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to actually spend quality time together in these rare moments.
Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game nights can look different between households. For those that are more competitive, you'll want a challenging game where you battle one another until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kids, you'll need a family-friendly game with rules that aren't too complex. And for the family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, they may opt to sip hot chocolate and peacefully put together a fun and possibly festive puzzle.
With Christmas coming up this weekend, you may think you're out of time to find a new puzzle or game to gift to the family, but that's not the case. We've found the best board games and puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season that will arrive just in time if you hurry. Get merry playing these games that also make great last-minute holiday gifts.
Below, check out ET's top picks for the ultimate family game night.
In this funny, "mind-reading" game, players try to guess the answer that they think everyone else is putting down. Up to 20 people can play this entertaining game, making it a great choice for large groups.
If your family loves Risk, this is a highly-rated strategy game you'll want to add to your rotation. You'll play as a railroad mogul claiming routes across 20th-century Europe.
Put together Charlie and the whole Peanuts gang with this festive holiday puzzle. You can even do it while watching A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Play the game of Jumanji, if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you all on the edge of your seats.
Nothing says Christmas quite like carolers singing festive tunes around a decorated tree.
In this hilarious game, you'll be given a funny meme and have to pick a related caption to match with it. Whoever has the funniest caption wins, think of it like Cards Against Humanity, except with memes.
If your family enjoys Settlers of Catan, experience the game in a new way with this explorers and pirates expansion pack. You'll explore uncharted areas with dangerous pirate lairs and fishing villages.
With thick and sturdy pieces, you won't need to worry about a flimsy puzzle when you buy from Galison. The gorgeous winter print has snow-covered trees in a frosty forest.
Trivia lovers will enjoy the game of Trivial Pursuit. See who in your family knows the most with a fun and educational game night.
You'll definitely be filled with the Christmas spirit when you put together this rainbow puzzle of Christmas tree ornaments.
Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. So if your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.
You'll want to check out this game if you wake up everyone morning and play The New York Times' Wordle puzzle. Now you and your family can play a board game inspired by the engaging phone app.
Put your Harry Potter trivia knowledge to the test with this fun board game inspired by all things Wizarding. Only super fans will be able to answer all 2,000 questions correctly.
Telestrations is like a game of telephone but with drawing. Will you be able to guess what the original picture was meant to be after passing it around to the whole family?
For anyone that likes a challenge, this wooden puzzle has no edges as it is shaped like a Christmas tree. The wooden pieces have some unique shapes too, like an elk, snowman and bell.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
