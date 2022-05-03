With Star Wars Day — May the 4th — right around the corner, it's time to treat yourself to some new fandom merch (check out Star Wars Funko Pops).

Since there are so many intricately designed starships in the Star Wars movies, TV shows and comics, it only seems right to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Star Wars Lego Building Kits. Treat yourself to a Lego Millennium Falcon, AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series or the X-Wing Fighter.

Star Wars Day is the biggest annual celebration for Star Wars fans, which is why we've sleuthed some of the best Amazon deals on Lego Star Wars you can buy right now (or gift for Mother's Day). So just sit back and rewatch your favorite Star Wars movie or series on May 4, while building the coolest Star Wars-themed Lego kit.

Scout Trooper Helmet Amazon Scout Trooper Helmet Decorate your mantle with a completed Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet. Who knows, you could even use some spare Lego pieces to put together the iconic bike the Scout corps use.

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Amazon Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter As you put together this Lego model, you can almost hear the blaster sound effect from Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. The X-Wing also includes a complete cockpit, which is the perfect size to fit one of the minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or R2-D2 (which all come with this set, BTW).

Boba Fett's Starship Amazon Boba Fett's Starship This 593-piece Star Wars-themed Lego set is sure to keep you busy. After all, May the 4th only comes once a year, and you deserve to add Boba Fett's starship to your Star Wars merch collection.

AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series Amazon AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series Here's a fun Star Wars-themed project for the family: Putting together a massive Lego AT-AT Walker from Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This 6,785-piece Lego building kit is definitely a great splurge gift for any Star Wars fan.

$1,017 $873 Buy Now

AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters Amazon AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters If you're looking for your kids' first Lego Star Wars building kit, this adorable AT-AT Walker and Tauntaun Microfighters set will do the trick. Complete with a Luke Skywalker minifigure (and his lightsaber), you and your kids can replicate the Battle of Hoth scene from The Empire Strikes Back.

'The Mandalorian' The Child Amazon 'The Mandalorian' The Child Build a replica of the adorable Baby Yoda in Lego form. Once you've finished putting together Baby Yoda (Grogu), he stands at 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide (thanks to his big floppy ears).

501st Legion Clone Troopers Amazon 501st Legion Clone Troopers Whether you're shopping for your kid or shopping for your own inner child, this 501st Legion Clone Troopers building set is the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day. It comes complete with the building essentials for the Lego AT-RT Walker and even includes a BARC Speeder and a 501st Jet Trooper (with a tiny jetpack on his back).

Imperial TIE Fighter Amazon Imperial TIE Fighter The Imperial TIE Fighter is one of the most prominent starship designs in the Star Wars franchise (along with the X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star of course). Whether you're a fan of the dark side of the Force or you just love the TIE Fighter's design, there's no denying that this Lego replica will look cool on your shelf.

Mandalorian Starfighter Amazon Mandalorian Starfighter If you or someone you know loves Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Mandalorian Starfighter starship makes a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan. You know: if you can resist keeping it for yourself.

AT-ST Raider Amazon AT-ST Raider If you love the iconic clash of the Mandalorian and Cara Dune vs. the Klatooinian raiders, then you'll want to grab this AT-ST Raider building kit at a discount.

Boba Fett Helmet Amazon Boba Fett Helmet Display this Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet on your nightstand or on your bookshelf along with all your other Star Wars collectibles.

Imperial Probe Droid Amazon Imperial Probe Droid If you're a fan of the droids, especially the droids who've aligned with the dark side of the Force, then you'll love the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Kit.

