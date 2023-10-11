Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka fall Prime Day) is here for one last day today — and in addition to discounts on Apple products, kitchen essentials and luxury skincare, the mega sale is full of surprises in the fashion department. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon is offering rare designer bag deals from some of the most coveted brands.

The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With fall in full effect, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection. While you stock up on fall fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.

From Marc Jacobs and Prada to Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and more, Amazon Prime Day has incredible deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season. These purses are not only high-quality, but also feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year.

Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive fall Prime Day deals. Below, shop the 15 best designer bag deals on Amazon before they disappear.

Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag Amazon Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag Make your casual look more interesting and stylish wearing Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag. This bag features Smooth cow leather construction, with gold toned shoulder chain and strap for easy carrying. $395 $356 Shop Now

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Crossbody Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Crossbody The Darren Top Zip Leather Crossbody Bag is perfectly sized to carry all your essentials and then some. Crafted from buttery soft leather in ‘Currant’ and detailed with silver hardware to make this a new go-to crossbody purse. $198 $168 Shop Now

