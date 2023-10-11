Sales & Deals

15 Best Designer Bag Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight: Marc Jacobs, Prada and More

Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
Jeremy Moeller/Getty
Published: 11:43 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Shop the best October Prime Day deals on designer handbags from Marc Jacobs, Prada, Tory Burch and more.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka fall Prime Day) is here for one last day today — and in addition to discounts on Apple products, kitchen essentials and luxury skincare, the mega sale is full of surprises in the fashion department. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon is offering rare designer bag deals from some of the most coveted brands.

The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With fall in full effect, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection. While you stock up on fall fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.

From Marc Jacobs and Prada to Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and more, Amazon Prime Day has incredible deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season. These purses are not only high-quality, but also feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year.

Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive fall Prime Day deals. Below, shop the 15 best designer bag deals on Amazon before they disappear.

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic The Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.

$195 $169

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Bag

Simple and spacious, this classic The Marc Jacobs tote is rendered in sturdy canvas and comes finished with bold block lettering and the label's signature patch.

$225 $185

Prada Black Vitello Phenix Leather Web Stripe Strap Crossbody

Prada Black Vitello Phenix Leather Web Stripe Strap Crossbody
Prada Black Vitello Phenix Leather Web Stripe Strap Crossbody

This Prada handbag is a perfect everyday bag. Pebbled black leather paired with orange and blue web stripe nylon strap. The gold Prada logo looks amazing with the black leather.

$3,415 $3,150

A.P.C. Grace Small Bag

A.P.C. Grace Small Bag
A.P.C. Grace Small Bag

This creamy leather crossbody is an A.P.C. classic, complete with an envelope flap design, adjustable strap, and shiny gold hardware.

$760 $671

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot

Sling on this petite cross body bag from Marc Jacobs for a casual, yet cool vibe. 

$325 $299

Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag

Make your casual look more interesting and stylish wearing Marc Jacobs The Shoulder Bag. This bag features Smooth cow leather construction, with gold toned shoulder chain and strap for easy carrying. 

$395 $356

Rag & Bone Logan Shopper Bag

Rag & Bone Logan Shopper Bag
Rag & Bone Logan Shopper Bag

Get 30% off a slouchy and sophisticated version of a classic shopper tote from Rag & Bone, crafted from premium leather.

$495 $347

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Crossbody

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Crossbody
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Top Zip Crossbody

The Darren Top Zip Leather Crossbody Bag is perfectly sized to carry all your essentials and then some. Crafted from buttery soft leather in ‘Currant’ and detailed with silver hardware to make this a new go-to crossbody purse. 

$198 $168

Tory Burch Blake Tote

Tory Burch Blake Tote
Tory Burch Blake Tote

Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.

$270 $229

Michael Kors Tote

Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote

The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.

$198 $141

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag

Made from ultra-plush quilted lamb leather, this tote from Karl Lagerfeld will elevate any outfit.

$124 $106

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was trending on social media for being seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.

$80 $64

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye for 40% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag for fall.

$388 $233

Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag

Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag

Stay in style with this trendy shoulder bag from Calvin Klein, available in 5 stunning colors.

$105 $100

Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse

Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse

The maroon backdrop highlighted with neutral florals creates a beautiful design on this Kate Spade New York crossbody purse. 

$125 $116

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: