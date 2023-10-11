The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFACE is behind several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. Whether you're obsessed with skincare or are looking to revamp your skincare routine this fall, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering major discounts on several of the best-selling devices.

Used by Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid, NuFACE's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NuFACE's smart app also pairs with your smartphone device, connecting you to virtual, on-the-spot aestheticians who provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home.

Below, shop all the best deals on NuFACE products while Amazon's October Prime Day lasts through midnight tonight.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston have praised NuFace — and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $220 $154 Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved NuFACE. This device claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $350 $245 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device Amazon NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces but sometimes neglect the rest of our bodies. The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on arms, abs, thighs and other areas. $399 $319 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: