Fall is just around the corner, and we can't wait to trade in our summer sandals for luxe leather boots, trendy loafers and classic pumps. Whether you have a wedding on the horizon or simply want to level up your footwear game for fall, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on the brand's iconic shoes just in time for the new season.

Now through Monday, August 14, the Stuart Weitzman Outlet is holding its Archive Sale and offering up to 80% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Just enter your email address to unlock the major discounts. Plus, you can enjoy an extra 25% off the brand's stunning styles when you use the code FINAL25 at checkout.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this weekend and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.

Avenue 85 Block Boot Stuart Weitzman Avenue 85 Block Boot Feel powerful in a pair of heeled, pointed toe booties that pair perfectly with everything from mini dresses to jeans. $850 $172 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Owen Buckle Loafer Stuart Weitzman Owen Buckle Loafer Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers. $550 $74 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Dancer 75 Slingback Pump Stuart Weitzman Dancer 75 Slingback Pump A sexy (yet still walkable) pair of slingbacks take any look to the next level, and this pair comes in glitzy rose gold as well as black and white. $495 $186 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Newport Driving Loafer Stuart Weitzman Newport Driving Loafer A timeless leather loafer that will take you from the workplace to weekends in style. $395 $97 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Gabby 45 Mary Jane Stuart Weitzman Gabby 45 Mary Jane Mary Janes are making a comeback for fall, and we love how a block heel makes the style more modern. $475 $178 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Blaire City Boot Stuart Weitzman Blaire City Boot Add an iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot to your fall wardrobe at an unbeatable discount. $895 $269 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Equestrian Zip Boot Stuart Weitzman Equestrian Zip Boot Available in brown or black leather, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort. $850 $194 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Dylan Chelsea Bootie Stuart Weitzman Dylan Chelsea Bootie "Everything time I've put these on, I have received unsolicited compliments," one happy reviewer praised these Chelsea boots. "They are comfortable, stylish, and fit perfectly." $650 $149 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

Gabby Ballet Flat Stuart Weitzman Gabby Ballet Flat Tap into the ballet flat trend with this leather-capped pair that molds to your foot for a perfect fit. $395 $148 WITH CODE FINAL25 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Save 30% on Best-Selling Sneaker Styles at the Adidas Sale

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

A Second Prime Day Is Coming in October: Here's Everything We Know

The 14 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales to Shop This Week

Save 30% On Best-Selling Handbags During kate spade new york's Sale

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now