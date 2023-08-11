Sales & Deals

Save Up to 80% On Stuart Weitzman's Fall Boots, Loafers, Heels and More This Weekend Only

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kim Kardashian Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman

Fall is just around the corner, and we can't wait to trade in our summer sandals for luxe leather boots, trendy loafers and classic pumps. Whether you have a wedding on the horizon or simply want to level up your footwear game for fall, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on the brand's iconic shoes just in time for the new season. 

Now through Monday, August 14, the Stuart Weitzman Outlet is holding its Archive Sale and offering up to 80% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Just enter your email address to unlock the major discounts. Plus, you can enjoy an extra 25% off the brand's stunning styles when you use the code FINAL25 at checkout.

Shop Stuart Weitzman's Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, the SW Outlet has a ton of designs you'll want to add to your fall wardrobe — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this weekend and check out our favorite picks from the sale below. 

Avenue 85 Block Boot
Avenue 85 Block Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Avenue 85 Block Boot

Feel powerful in a pair of heeled, pointed toe booties that pair perfectly with everything from mini dresses to jeans.

$850$172
WITH CODE FINAL25
Owen Buckle Loafer
Owen Loafers
Stuart Weitzman
Owen Buckle Loafer

Take a walk on the wild side this season in a pair of leopard-printed loafers.

$550$74
WITH CODE FINAL25
Dancer 75 Slingback Pump
Dancer 75 Slingback Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 75 Slingback Pump

A sexy (yet still walkable) pair of slingbacks take any look to the next level, and this pair comes in glitzy rose gold as well as black and white.

$495$186
WITH CODE FINAL25
Newport Driving Loafer
Newport Driving Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
Newport Driving Loafer

A timeless leather loafer that will take you from the workplace to weekends in style.

$395$97
WITH CODE FINAL25
Avenue 75 Block Bootie
Avenue 75 Block Bootie
Stuart Weitzman
Avenue 75 Block Bootie

These sleek pointed-toe booties will go with everything in your fall and winter wardrobe.

$650$134
WITH CODE FINAL25
Gabby 45 Mary Jane
Gabby 45 Mary Jane
Stuart Weitzman
Gabby 45 Mary Jane

Mary Janes are making a comeback for fall, and we love how a block heel makes the style more modern.

$475$178
WITH CODE FINAL25
Blaire City Boot
Blaire City Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Blaire City Boot

Add an iconic Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot to your fall wardrobe at an unbeatable discount.

$895$269
WITH CODE FINAL25
Dancer 95 Pump
Dancer 95 Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 95 Pump

These classic black pointed-toe pumps will add polish to any outfit. 

$475$178
WITH CODE FINAL25
Equestrian Zip Boot
Equestrian Zip Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Equestrian Zip Boot

Available in brown or black leather, these riding boots feature a flat block heel for all-day comfort.

$850$194
WITH CODE FINAL25
Dancer 75 Block Sandal
Dancer 75 Block Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 75 Block Sandal

We love the Dancer 75 Block Sandal for its not-too-high heel and supportive straps. 

$475$178
WITH CODE FINAL25
Avenue 85 Block Boot
Avenue 85 Block Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Avenue 85 Block Boot

Treat yourself to some sumptuous suede boots while they're on sale for under $200.

$850$172
WITH CODE FINAL25
Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer
Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
Owen Buckle Ultra Lug Loafer

These chunky lug-sole loafers are right on trend for fall.

$525$150
WITH CODE FINAL25
Dylan Chelsea Bootie
Dylan Chelsea Bootie
Stuart Weitzman
Dylan Chelsea Bootie

"Everything time I've put these on, I have received unsolicited compliments," one happy reviewer praised these Chelsea boots. "They are comfortable, stylish, and fit perfectly."

$650$149
WITH CODE FINAL25
Gabby Ballet Flat
Gabby Ballet Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Gabby Ballet Flat

Tap into the ballet flat trend with this leather-capped pair that molds to your foot for a perfect fit.

$395$148
WITH CODE FINAL25
Dancer 75 Block Pump
Dancer 75 Block Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Dancer 75 Block Pump

A sensible block heel makes these pumps comfortable to walk in without sacrificing style.

$475$178
WITH CODE FINAL25

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Save 30% on Best-Selling Sneaker Styles at the Adidas Sale

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

A Second Prime Day Is Coming in October: Here's Everything We Know

The 14 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales to Shop This Week

Save 30% On Best-Selling Handbags During kate spade new york's Sale

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now