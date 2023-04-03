15 Can’t-Miss Deals from the Walmart Beauty Savings Event to Get Your Glow On This Spring
Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals just in time to stock up on your faves for spring and summer. The latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles is Walmart's second annual Beauty Glow-Up Event. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save top shelf-worthy hair, skin, and makeup favorites from some of the most coveted brands.
Now through Friday, April 21, the Walmart Beauty Glow-Up sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.
Walmart's beauty sale includes brands include La Mer, af94 by Halsey, Burberry, Laneige, Revlon, Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex and so much more to refresh your routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with the best deals from the Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event, below.
Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event
Revitalizing eye patches to help hydrate, moisturize and instantly improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier.
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 offers potent sun protection and moisture, leaving your skin looking dewy fresh and more youthful. It contains hyaluronic acid to give skin the hydration it thirsts for all year round.
With 72 hours of hydration, this legendary super serum is an anti-aging miracle for reducing the look of multiple signs of aging
Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint will even your skin tone and give your skin the hydration it needs for the day.
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event
Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes and the heart and base has more woodsy scents.
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
This men's fragrance contains a refreshing blend of citrus, herbs and fruit that combine to bring a gourmand sensibility to the scent. Wear it for a day at the office or a casual get-together with friends.
Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event
Add Olaplex's viral No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to your hair washing routine to help repair your hair's broken bonds to help strengthen and boost moisture and shine.
Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids.
This out-of-this world foundation from Laura Geller gives you a 2-in-1 product. The foundation corrects and the highlighter illuminates for smooth, glowing skin.
