19 Leggings Under $50 You'll Want to Live In

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Leggings Under $50 You'll Want to Live In
ET Online

Regarding the time-old debate on the status of leggings and whether or not they qualify as pants, I think we can all agree to stand firmly on the side of cuteness and comfort. Leggings are a versatile type of pants you can wear practically anywhere, from a day out, to a night in, to an early morning workout the next day. They’re even cozy enough to sleep in. So by that logic your wardrobe should be stocked with leggings you’ll never want to take off. 

Whether you’re struggling to find clothes you feel good wearing out after over a year of loungewear being the default or need some extra-stylish motivation to start a new workout regimen, there’s a wide variety of affordable, fashionable and utterly adorable leggings to choose from. 

From high-rise leggings perfect for yoga, to statement-making leggings with bold patterns, to leggings with super convenient pockets, brands like Nike, Athleta and Calvin Klein have created plenty of stunning options to keep you stylishly comfortable. 

Here are 19 leggings under $50 that you’ll want to live in.  

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Amazon buy. It's made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric -- making it a great dupe for Lululemon leggings. 
$18 AND UP
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II Cutout 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II Cutout 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II Cutout 7/8 Tight
These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.
$40 (REGULARLY $109) AT ATHLETA
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
More than 2,600 people have given these everyday leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
$40 AT OLD NAVY
High-waisted PowerSoft side-pocket crop leggings
High-waisted PowerSoft side-pocket crop leggings
Old Navy
High-waisted PowerSoft side-pocket crop leggings
These super-soft leggings have two(!) side pockets and come in a wide variety of boldly beautiful prints.
$15 AND UP (REGULARLY $37) AT OLD NAVY
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
From achieving viral status on Tik Tok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it.
$16 (REGULARLY $26) AT AMAZON
$18 (REGULARLY $27) AT WALMART
Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike
Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
The high rise waistband of these Nike leggings has a discreet front pocket to hold any essentials so you can focus on your yoga practice (or relaxing whatever way you choose). 
$37 (REGULARLY $60) AT NIKE
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Shopbop
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Made of lightweight ribbed compression jersey material, these leggings add a touch of unique texture to the otherwise typical wardrobe staple.
$32 (REGULARLY $79) AT SHOPBOP
Nike Sportswear Essential High-Rise leggings
Nike Sportswear Essential High-Rise leggings
Nike
Nike Sportswear Essential High-Rise leggings
These classic, sweat-wicking leggings feature the iconic Nike “Just Do It.” logo in case you need some extra motivation to just do that thing you’ve been putting off.
$45 AT NIKE
Eleven by Venus Williams Moon Goddess leggings
Eleven by Venus Williams Moon Goddess leggings
Shopbop
Eleven by Venus Williams Moon Goddess leggings
The Moon Goddess leggings by Venus Williams provide overall body compression for medium-impact workouts and feature a stunning asymmetrical design.
$45 (REGULARLY $89) AT SHOPBOP
High-waisted CozeCore crop leggings
High-waisted CozeCore crop leggings
Old Navy
High-waisted CozeCore crop leggings
These covertly cute compression leggings are ready to workout or hangout, your choice.
$18 (REGULARLY $30) AT OLD NAVY
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
Old Navy
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
These leggings are garment-dyed for a softer, more vintage look and have two exceptionally deep pockets. Made of soft-washed cotton and featuring an elasticized waistband, this pair of leggings are certainly a step closer to “traditional” pants, but with all the comfort of leggings.
$20 AT OLD NAVY
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Grab a few pairs of these classic black leggings with a high waistband and stretchy fabric made for maximum comfort.
$41 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $70)
Onzie High Rise leggings in Remie Ditsie
Onzie High Rise leggings in Remie Ditsie
Shopbop
Onzie High Rise leggings in Remie Ditsie
These charming Onzie leggings are meant for low-impact workouts or high-impact fashion looks.
$41 (REGULARLY $69) AT SHOPBOP
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Redqenting High Waisted Leggings for Women Workout Seamless Leggings Yoga Pants Sweat Proof Tummy Control Tights
Amazon
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
These super-soft workout leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. 
$18 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$19 AND UP (REGULARLY $20)
Heroine Sport Marvel leggings
Heroine Sport Marvel leggings
Shopbop
Heroine Sport Marvel leggings
These supportive high-rise leggings have an iridescent finish that will take that post-workout glow to the next level.
$49 (REGULARLY $99) AT SHOPBOP
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.
$29 AT YUMMIE (REGULARLY $50)
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Amazon
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Fit Belly Leggings
Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings. 
$21 AND UP (REGULARLY $35)
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)

