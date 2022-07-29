20 Best Deals at Walmart for Summer 2022: Save on Cookware, Electronics and More
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart is currently dropping prices on popular items across all categories for summer. There are major markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech and more that are some of the best deals we've seen this year.
Whether you're in the market for a high-quality TV, looking to freshen up your patio with new outdoor furniture, or finally ready to invest in a better kitchen appliance and cookware set, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs. If you want free shipping with all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, then you'll want to check out Walmart+.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
The Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart
An air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. Get XL capacity without sacrificing counter space with Ninja's unique design that allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Just add fresh water, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
Ninja's personal blender comes with a 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 600-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart
This laptop is a steal at $300 off.
TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off. Showcase artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen.
Now is the time to save at the pump by using your car less and scooting around more. This electric scooter folds and is lightweight for easy portability.
This a great entry-level camera kit. Not only does it come with a Canon EOS 200D/T7, it also includes a shoulder bag, deluxe cleaning set, a memory card and more.
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.
With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling blocks unwanted outside noise while Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you at the press of a button.
The Best Home Deals at Walmart
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Make this the best summer ever for your little ones with this outdoor swing set that also comes with a slide, chalk wall, canopy and rock wall.
The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
