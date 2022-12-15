Shopping

20 Best Last-Minute Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
White Elephant Gifts
Getty Images

Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, you know it will be one of the highlights of your holiday season. It's important to be prepared with just the right gift and with limited time remaining before holiday shipping deadlines pass, it's a bit harder to snag that special something. But no need to fret, sit back and sip that eggnog, because we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals. 

Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for a coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd-pleasers.

We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 that will arrive just in time for your holiday party. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift with these selections.

Gifts for $15 or Less

Uncommon Goods Tea Bag Hand Holder
Uncommon Goods Tea Bag Hand Holder
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Tea Bag Hand Holder

Any tea drinkers on your list will be delighted with this clay hand perfectly sized to hold a seeped tea bag. You can choose from three handmade designs. 

$14
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask

The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift.

$10
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$13
Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
Amazon
Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm

Swipe on this bacon-scented chapstick to heal chapped lips. Is there anyone on your list who doesn't enjoy the smell of bacon? 

$7$6
Salsa Grow Kit
Salsa Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods
Salsa Grow Kit

This Salsa Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing the delicious condiment.

$12
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great secret Santa gift that holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

$8

Gifts for $25 or Less

Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Keep wine cold all day long even in sunny spots with this cult-favorite wine tumbler from YETI.

$25$18
Casofu Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Casofu via Amazon
Casofu Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket

For when you’d like to be truly wrapped like a burrito in your blanket.

$40$28
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2
Uncommon Goods Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Set of 2

Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients of everything they'll need. 

$25
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Amazon
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]

For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles. 

$18
Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
Amazon
Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

Watch a Bob Ross painting unfold when you put a hot beverage in this temperature-changing mug.

$20

Gifts for $50 or Less

Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

Vegans, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home. 

$30
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Amazon
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$74$40
Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods
Bluetooth Banana Phone

If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone.

$40
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board
Amazon
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board

Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.

$56$31
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. 

$70$42
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Amazon
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote

Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.

$28
3D Tic Tac Toe
3D Tic Tac Toe
Uncommon Goods
3D Tic Tac Toe

Play this classic game anywhere, but now in a more challenging 3D version.

$49
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Uncommon Goods
Embroidered Thank You Tote

This tote looks exactly like the iconic plastic bag, only it’s reusable and washable!

$38
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Winc Wine Box
Winc
Winc Wine Subscription Box

Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.

$30 AND UP

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

11 Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle

Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays

The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

20 Trendy Gifts for Everyone on Your List, According to Google

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

The 24 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas for Fans of All Ages