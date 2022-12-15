Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, you know it will be one of the highlights of your holiday season. It's important to be prepared with just the right gift and with limited time remaining before holiday shipping deadlines pass, it's a bit harder to snag that special something. But no need to fret, sit back and sip that eggnog, because we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals.

Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for a coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd-pleasers.

We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 that will arrive just in time for your holiday party. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift with these selections.

Gifts for $15 or Less

Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Nourishing Beard Mask The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift. $10 Shop Now

Salsa Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Salsa Grow Kit This Salsa Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing the delicious condiment. $12 Shop Now

Gifts for $25 or Less

Gifts for $50 or Less

Bluetooth Banana Phone Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone. $40 Shop Now

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray. $56 $31 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $70 $42 Shop Now

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

11 Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle

Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays

The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

20 Trendy Gifts for Everyone on Your List, According to Google

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

The 24 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas for Fans of All Ages