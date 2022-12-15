20 Best Last-Minute Secret Santa and White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal
Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, you know it will be one of the highlights of your holiday season. It's important to be prepared with just the right gift and with limited time remaining before holiday shipping deadlines pass, it's a bit harder to snag that special something. But no need to fret, sit back and sip that eggnog, because we're here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something among all the epic holiday deals and steals.
Whether you need to arrive with — or send — a fun gag gift for White Elephant or a universally loved present for your Secret Santa recipient, we've got you covered. Hoping to get a laugh out of your group? Bacon-scented air fresheners, tortilla-printed blankets, and raunchy card games are sure to do the trick. Stressed over a white elephant gift for a coworker you've only met via Zoom? Herb growing kits, an affordable iced coffee maker, or a wine subscription box are thoughtful crowd-pleasers.
We rounded up a bunch of white elephant gifts at great prices under $15, under $25, and under $50 that will arrive just in time for your holiday party. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll know you scored a great gift with these selections.
Gifts for $15 or Less
Any tea drinkers on your list will be delighted with this clay hand perfectly sized to hold a seeped tea bag. You can choose from three handmade designs.
The concept of a beard mask might seem a little silly, but Scotch Porter's blend of shea butter and sunflower seed oil genuinely works to soften and moisturize his beard — making it the perfect little gift.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Swipe on this bacon-scented chapstick to heal chapped lips. Is there anyone on your list who doesn't enjoy the smell of bacon?
This Salsa Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift with seeds for growing the delicious condiment.
For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great secret Santa gift that holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Gifts for $25 or Less
Keep wine cold all day long even in sunny spots with this cult-favorite wine tumbler from YETI.
For when you’d like to be truly wrapped like a burrito in your blanket.
Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients of everything they'll need.
For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles.
Watch a Bob Ross painting unfold when you put a hot beverage in this temperature-changing mug.
Gifts for $50 or Less
Vegans, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home.
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone.
Buy this serving tray to create your own spin on the viral butter board. Not only does it come with the basic board, but has utensils in a hidden compartment, ceramic bowls, and a fruit tray.
Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.
Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. Bonus points if you pack in their favorite bottles.
Play this classic game anywhere, but now in a more challenging 3D version.
This tote looks exactly like the iconic plastic bag, only it’s reusable and washable!
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
