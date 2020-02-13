It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And, as May approaches, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season will emerge.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.

As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.

ABC

'Modern Family' ABC

Renewed:

The Good Doctor - Season 4

Grey's Anatomy - Season 17

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

Fresh Off the Boat

How to Get Away With Murder

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD(premiere date TBA)

Modern Family

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

TBA

CBS

'Evil' CBS

Renewed:

Evil - Season 2

Mom - Season 8

Young Sheldon - Season 4

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

Criminal Minds

Madam Secretary

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

TBA

The CW

The CW

Renewed:

All American - Season 3

Batwoman - Season 2

Black Lightning - Season 3

Charmed- Season 4

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6

Dynasty - Season 4

The Flash - Season 7

In the Dark - Season 2

Legacies - Season 3

Nancy Drew - Season 2

Riverdale - Season 5

Roswell, New Mexico - Season 3

Supergirl- Season 6

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

The 100 (premiere date TBA)

Arrow

Supernatural

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

Superman & Lois

Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)

Fox

Fox

Renewed:

Bless the Harts - Season 2

Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20

The Simpsons - through Season 32

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

Empire

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)

I Can See Your Voice

The Masked Dancer

NBC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' NBC

Renewed:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8

Making It - Season 3

New Amsterdam - through Season 5

Superstore - Season 6

This Is Us - through Season 6

Canceled:

Sunnyside

Final Season:

Blindspot (premiere date TBA)

The Good Place

Will & Grace

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

The Kenan Show

Untitled Ted Danson Comedy

Young Rock

