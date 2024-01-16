2023 Emmys: Inside the Star-Studded After-Parties

With a slew of co-star reunions, emotional wins and standing ovations, the 75th Annual Emmy Awards proved to be well worth the wait.

But after the major awards were handed out, with Succession and The Bear coming out on top, the stars made their way to the annual awards show's various after-parties to dine, dance and dish.

ET was on hand, both on several red carpets at the soirees as well as inside the events for eyewitness observations. Here's what went down:

Governors Ball

Feet First

Beef star Ali Wong was spotted with her boyfriend, Bill Hader, leaving the Governors Ball in Adidas sneakers. And she wasn't the only one to opt for comfort. Keri Russell, who was enjoying a date night with her husband, Matthew Rhys, took off her heels and was walking barefoot around the venue.

Disney/FX/Hulu Emmys Party

Elton John's Wakeup Call

Leon Bennett/Disney via Getty Images

Elton John became an EGOT winner on Monday night at the Emmy Awards, but he didn't even know it. His proud husband, David Furnish, accepted the award on his behalf and then called him to wake him up in the U.K. and share the news.

"That means so much to him. It really does," Furnish tells ET of John's new EGOT status. "We woke him up! He went to bed, he's in England. We FaceTimed and woke him up in the middle of the night, and he screamed down the phone he was so excited."

The legendary singer-songwriter recently underwent a knee replacement and is recovering at home.

"Oh goodness, I want to take it home to the family. Celebrate with our sons, that'll be the most fun," Furnish says of his and John's sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Wilmer Valderrama's (Lack of) Wedding Bells

Leon Bennett/Disney via Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama isn't in a rush to head down the aisle. The 43-year-old actor spoke with ET at the event, where he talked about his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco. He proposed in 2020, but the couple doesn't have any immediate plans to tie the knot.

"We wanted to do that, for sure, that's definitely in the cards. I don't know if we're going to make it this year," Valderrama tells ET. "Obviously the strike and all of the stuff that was happening really pushed a lot of stuff around and the uncertainty of when we were going to work, you know, was happening. But it's definitely something I want to celebrate with her. She's an incredible mom, and I'm excited to celebrate her in that way."

Only Exits in the Building

Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short made a brief cameo at the party before exiting before 9 p.m.

School Dance

Jerod Harris/Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Abbott Elementary co-stars Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter were spotted jamming to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" at their cast table right by the stage.

Hi, Chef!

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White was spotted at The Bear cast table, holding an Emmy and talking with a couple. As the couple walked away, an eyewitness overheard the woman saying, "You did it! You talked to him!"

White also was seen eating with his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, who mouthed to him that there were too many people at the party. The pals were seen sharing and trying each other's food just like a real-life Carmen and Sydney.

Netflix's Emmys Party

Breaking It Dahmer

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Dahmer co-stars Niecy Nash-Betts and Evans Peters hit the dance floor together, showing off their moves after Nash-Betts took home her first Primetime Emmy.

Apple TV+ Emmy Party

Husky Ken

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser has a pitch to get him into the Barbie universe.

"I mean, listen, I want to be Husky Ken, so I'm waiting for that phone call Greta [Gerwig]," Hauser tells ET. "I'm so happy for Margot [Robbie], she's -- to the surprise of no one -- Margot has ascended into producing, and I'm sure she'll direct someday. I'm just so crazy proud of her. She's awesome."

Diplo's Daddy Duties

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Though he may have been all about partying the night away, Diplo tells ET that he has to take his three sons to school in the morning. That's going to be a tired drop-off line.

HBO & Max Emmys Party

Roman's Joy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

An emotional-looking Kieran Culkin was spotted with one hand on his forehead and the other clutching his new Emmy statue while talking with Pedro Pascal, who couldn't help but put his free hand on the golden trophy as well.

Out of Italy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Though they didn't walk the red carpet at the Emmys together, The White Lotus co-stars and rumored couple Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy got cozy on the dance floor at the San Vicente Bungalows. Woodall was spotted with his arms around Fahy after she refused to "confirm or deny" a romance while talking with ET.

For more after-party moments, check out ET's gallery:

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

