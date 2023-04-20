Earth Day 2023 is almost here and to celebrate, eco-friendly brands are offering their best deals to help you make sustainable shopping choices while saving some money. While taking the planet into consideration year-round is important, Earth Day sales make it that much easier to honor this rock we call home and find environmentally friendly alternatives to your everyday essentials.

April 22 may still be a few days away, but the incredible Earth Day savings have already started — think Black Friday for sustainable companies. There are so many massive Earth Day sales happening that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As our Earth Day present to you, we've rounded up our favorite Earth Day deals for 2023 that are too good to miss.

Ahead, check out our roundup of the best Earth Day sales by category, so you can live sustainably all year long and save on eco-friendly products.

Earth Day Fashion Deals

EyeBuyDirect: Use code MORESAVINGS to save up to 30% on glasses made from eco-friendly materials.

Citizen Watch: Until April 30, you can save 25% sitewide at Citizen Watch. No code is needed to unlock the discount across Citizen's collections of timepieces.

Citizen Corso Watch Citizen Watch Citizen Corso Watch A sleek and professional watch like this says you mean business. Featuring Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, the watch is powered by any light and never needs a battery. $295 $221 Shop Now

AnaOno: The inclusive bra company that plants a tree for each tree it uses in the production of its garments is offering 15% off sitewide with code EARTH15 starting this weekend.

Nisolo: New customers can use code EARTH20 to save 20% on their order at the sustainable footwear brand Nisolo.

Earth Day Beauty Sales

Avène: Save 20% off sitewide to celebrate Earth Day with the code SAVE20.

Target: Offering Earth Day deals across multiple departments, you can save 15% on clean beauty brands by shopping Target's Earth Week Picks.

Klorane: Save 25% off your purchase of the cult favorite skincare and haircare brand by using the code PLANET.

Cocofloss: Keep your smile bright with sustainable floss by saving 20% sitewide with code EARTHDAY23.

Earth Day Home Deals

Apt2B: Save up to 60% on Apt2B's Clearance Outlet and for limited time, get an additional 5% off with code EARTHDAY5 until April 23.

Amazon: With a whole page of climate pledge friendly brands, you can check the Amazon deals box to find huge Earth Day savings.

AeroGarden: Score up to 50% off AeroGarden's hydroponic gardens, grow lights, seed kits and more.

Avocado Mattress: Save up to $880 on Avocado's organic, luxurious mattresses with code PLANET at checkout.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Mattress Avocado Green Mattress Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on a queen-size Green mattress with code PLANET. $1,999 $1,799 WITH CODE PLANET Shop Now

Google Nest Thermostat: Prioritizing the use of clean energy, you can save $40 on The Google Nest Thermostat and also qualify for rebates starting at $75 meaning in the end you could be paying only around $15.

Google Nest Thermostat Amazon Google Nest Thermostat Along with cooling and heating your home in a more energy efficient way, you could also qualify for rebates depending on the state you live in meaning savings on top of savings. $130 $90 Shop Now

Plants.com: Save 20% on flowering plants when you use the code EARTH20 before checking out.

Target: Save up to 30% on outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen and dining items, and floor care at Target.

Essentia: Save 20% off Essentia organic mattresses and get free shipping on your order.

Lights.com: Now until Earth Day, Lights.com is offering 20% off solar lights and decor with code EARTH20.

West Paw: You pup can get on the Earth Day savings too. Wet Paw is offering 20% off with code EARTH23 during their Earth Day Sale.

Earth Day Kitchen Deals

Stasher: Stasher bags, which replace your Tupperware and single-use plastic bags, are all 25% off during the Earth Month Sale.

Stasher 7-Pack Starter Kit Stasher Stasher 7-Pack Starter Kit Safe for the microwave and dishwasher, this best-selling kit from Stasher is not only good for the planet, but will also help you save money in the long run by cutting out the cost of reusable plastic bags. $94 $70 Shop Now

SodaStream: Save $30 on SodaStream's new line of Terra carbonated beverage makers.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Not only is it more convenient to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home, it's also better on the environment, cutting down on single-use cans of seltzer. The seltzer you make with your SodaStream will taste just as good as what you'd buy at the store. $100 $70 Shop Now

Hydro Flask: Amazon has Hydro Flask deals to help reduce your use of plastic water bottles.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With 16 colors to choose from, you can easily make the Hydro Flask your own.This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$45 $37 Shop Now

Earth Day Tech Sales

eBay: Get 15% off refurbished products up to $100 with code THINKGREEN.

Nimble: Save on sustainable made chargers and phone accessories up to 40%.

