Samsung Has Huge Discounts During Its Spring Black Friday Appliance Sale to Upgrade Your Home
You've heard about Christmas in July, but what about Black Friday in spring?
It's a novel idea, but Samsung is serving out the savings with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. If you're looking for discounts on refrigerators, washers, dryers, robot vacuums and other home appliances, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale.
Now until May 3, you can level up your home appliances with up to $1,400 off Samsung refrigerators, $440 off electric ranges that can also air fry, and up to $1,400 off Samsung washer and dryer bundles. The start of spring is a time to look around your home and reassess what hardworking machines of yours could use an upgrade. You don't want to cut corners on these investments, so we've found steep discounts on quality Samsung home and kitchen appliances.
Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Spring Black Friday deals are hard to beat. You can get almost every top-rated Samsung appliance for some of the best prices of the year to finally tackle that home renovation project. Keep scrolling to shop the best Samsung appliance deals to welcome spring with a smarter and cleaner home.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Right now you can save up to $550 on select washers and dryers. That means if you replace them both, because it is always nice to have a matching set, you can get over $1,000 in savings.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Get a refrigerator that does it all with Samsung's massive deals on fridges with up to $1,400 in instant savings. You can get refrigerators with ice makers that deliver superior nugget-style ice, fridges with beverages centers to keep all your drinks chilled while neatly stored and even smart fridges that can keep up with the shopping list.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Best Samsung Electric Range Deals
These marked-down ovens are so advanced they also have air fryer technology, meaning you can cut down on other appliances crowding the kitchen.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Spring cleaning is a great excuse to buy a vacuum, especially when they are so discounted, but they can also help cut down on those pesky summertime allergens.
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
