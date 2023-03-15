Warmer weather is finally within reach, and who better encapsulates sunny days than Tommy Hilfiger? The brand has been beloved since 1985 for its preppy, all-American aesthetic and timeless style, and now Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a new collection.

The latest collaboration, dubbed "Classics Reborn," is a fresh new take on Hilfiger's beloved '90s styles with modern practices. Sustainability is at the heart of the collection, utilizing recycled fabrics and dyes to reimagine the brand's iconic polos, denim, sweatshirts and more in lower-impact versions.

Shop Tommy X Shawn Mendes

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” said Mendes in a press release. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items."

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the collection, from classic denim jackets to cozy crewnecks.

