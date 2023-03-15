Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger Release 'Classics Reborn' Collection Focused On Sustainability
Warmer weather is finally within reach, and who better encapsulates sunny days than Tommy Hilfiger? The brand has been beloved since 1985 for its preppy, all-American aesthetic and timeless style, and now Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a new collection.
The latest collaboration, dubbed "Classics Reborn," is a fresh new take on Hilfiger's beloved '90s styles with modern practices. Sustainability is at the heart of the collection, utilizing recycled fabrics and dyes to reimagine the brand's iconic polos, denim, sweatshirts and more in lower-impact versions.
“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” said Mendes in a press release. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items."
Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the collection, from classic denim jackets to cozy crewnecks.
Made of organic and recycled cotton, this rugby polo is giving major vintage Americana vibes.
A cropped fit makes this tee perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
A good denim jacket is a must for spring and summer, and this option features pops of red at the cuffs and collar — also available in womens' sizes.
Make it a full denim look with classic straight-legged jeans, also available in mens' sizes.
A snuggly cotton crewneck is the perfect layering piece for chilly nights.
Rock the model off-duty look with a laid-back logo tank.
These denim shorts are made from cotton with a touch of elastane for comfort and stretch.
You can never have too many T-shirts — especially ones made of sustainably made with circulose, a "pulp product made from discarded textiles, such as worn-out jeans and production scraps."
Keep it comfy in Tommy Hilfiger's stretchy bralette and bikini panty set, complete with flag logos.
You can never go wrong with a preppy polo for spring.
