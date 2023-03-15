Shopping

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger Release 'Classics Reborn' Collection Focused On Sustainability

By Lauren Gruber
Warmer weather is finally within reach, and who better encapsulates sunny days than Tommy Hilfiger? The brand has been beloved since 1985 for its preppy, all-American aesthetic and timeless style, and now Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a new collection.

The latest collaboration, dubbed "Classics Reborn," is a fresh new take on Hilfiger's beloved '90s styles with modern practices. Sustainability is at the heart of the collection, utilizing recycled fabrics and dyes to reimagine the brand's iconic polos, denim, sweatshirts and more in lower-impact versions.

Shop Tommy X Shawn Mendes

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” said Mendes in a press release. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items." 

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the collection, from classic denim jackets to cozy crewnecks.

Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Rugby Polo
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Rugby Polo
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Rugby Polo

Made of organic and recycled cotton, this rugby polo is giving major vintage Americana vibes.

$199
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Cropped T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Cropped T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Cropped T-Shirt

A cropped fit makes this tee perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$80
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Jacket

A good denim jacket is a must for spring and summer, and this option features pops of red at the cuffs and collar — also available in womens' sizes.

$189
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Straight Fit Jean
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Straight Fit Jean
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Straight Fit Jean

Make it a full denim look with classic straight-legged jeans, also available in mens' sizes.

$149
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Crewneck Sweatshirt
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Crewneck Sweatshirt
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Crewneck Sweatshirt

A snuggly cotton crewneck is the perfect layering piece for chilly nights.

$189
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Ribbed Tank Top
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Ribbed Tank Top
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Ribbed Tank Top

Rock the model off-duty look with a laid-back logo tank.

$60
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Short
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Short
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Denim Short

These denim shorts are made from cotton with a touch of elastane for comfort and stretch.

$129
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Logo T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Logo T-Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Logo T-Shirt

You can never have too many T-shirts — especially ones made of sustainably made with circulose, a "pulp product made from discarded textiles, such as worn-out jeans and production scraps."

$80
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Bralette and Bikini
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Bralette
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Flag Bralette and Bikini

Keep it comfy in Tommy Hilfiger's stretchy bralette and bikini panty set, complete with flag logos.

$40
BRALETTE
$30
BIKINI PANTY
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Polo
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Polo
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes Polo

You can never go wrong with a preppy polo for spring.

$100

