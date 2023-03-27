The 17 Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 — Fire Pits, Dining Sets, Decor, Rugs & More
With spring underway, there's tons of outdoor and patio furniture deals available now to prepare for the warmer weather ahead. We can't wait to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for a backyard BBQ with al fresco dining (we're looking at you, fire pit and outdoor dining set).
If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space for spring and beyond.
Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more.
Whether you're decorating your space for the first time or giving your outdoor space a refresh for spring 2023, be sure to browse through the best patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture — each priced under $200.
The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:
This outdoor set includes 4 folding chairs and a glass table. It's great for enjoying dinner outside on a nice spring evening.
This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last.
As an outdoor dining set for two or a place to have coffee on a nice spring morning, you can't beat the price on this bistro set.
We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.
A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests.
If you've always wanted an Adirondack chair to dress up your backyard, this classic garden furniture piece from Home Depot is a deal.
Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection.
The Best Patio Heater and Fire Pit Deals:
This patio heater operates with 47,000 BTUs, can use propane and has a tipover switch.
This wood burning fire pit has a unique shape and includes a spark screen to keep embers in their place while the cozy fire keeps you warm.
You don't need a big gas fire pit to heat your backyard. This tabletop outdoor heater can make a cool evening cozy without taking up a lot of space.
Give your guests a reason to stay at the barbecue longer with a fire pit.
This portable smokeless wood fire pit is designed to allow for efficient burns, achieving up to 1,400+ degrees Fahrenheit and eliminates almost all smoke and embers.
The Best Outdoor Decor Deals:
A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience this spring and beyond.
Even if you're not a bird lover, this birdhouse is so adorable you'll be happy to have them take residence in your yard.
Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.
A stylish patterned outdoor rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. This rug specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather.
