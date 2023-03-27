Shopping

The 17 Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 — Fire Pits, Dining Sets, Decor, Rugs & More

By ETonline Staff
signature design by ashley adirondack chair
Amazon

With spring underway, there's tons of outdoor and patio furniture deals available now to prepare for the warmer weather ahead. We can't wait to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for a backyard BBQ with al fresco dining (we're looking at you, fire pit and outdoor dining set). 

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space for spring and beyond.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from AmazonWayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more.

Whether you're decorating your space for the first time or giving your outdoor space a refresh for spring 2023, be sure to browse through the best patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture — each priced under $200. 

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:

Mainstays Albany Lane Outdoor Patio 5 Piece Dining Set
Mainstays Albany Lane Outdoor Patio 5 Piece Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane Outdoor Patio 5 Piece Dining Set

This outdoor set includes 4 folding chairs and a glass table. It's great for enjoying dinner outside on a nice spring evening.

$97
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4 Piece Rattan Furniture Set

This 4-piece cushioned rattan patio set comes with a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Save big on outdoor furniture made of premium steel and rattan that will actually last. 

$240$190
Aasir Round 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Aasir Round 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Aasir Round 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

As an outdoor dining set for two or a place to have coffee on a nice spring morning, you can't beat the price on this bistro set. 

$100$96
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table with Chevron Design, Brown
Walmart
Manor Park Wood Outdoor Coffee Table

We love the chevron design on the top of this outdoor coffee table.

$122$100
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Wayfair
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer

A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests. 

$223$115
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair
Home Depot
Lissette Navy Blue Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair

If you've always wanted an Adirondack chair to dress up your backyard, this classic garden furniture piece from Home Depot is a deal. 

$112
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench
Amazon
Furinno Tioman Outdoor Patio Bench

Whether you use this to organize your outdoor tools or hold the plates for a backyard meal, this will be a great addition to your outdoor furniture collection.

$107

The Best Patio Heater and Fire Pit Deals:

Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Wayfair
Barton 47,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater

This patio heater operates with 47,000 BTUs, can use propane and has a tipover switch.

$174$121
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Hicks Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

This wood burning fire pit has a unique shape and includes a spark screen to keep embers in their place while the cozy fire keeps you warm.

$304$175
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater
Wayfair
Miceli 11,000 BTU Propane Tabletop Patio Heater

You don't need a big gas fire pit to heat your backyard. This tabletop outdoor heater can make a cool evening cozy without taking up a lot of space.

$129$98
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl
Amazon
Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl

Give your guests a reason to stay at the barbecue longer with a fire pit. 

$179
Ranger
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Ranger

Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. 

$300$200
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
Walmart
Blue Sky Portable Steel Smokeless Fire Pit

This portable smokeless wood fire pit is designed to allow for efficient burns, achieving up to 1,400+ degrees Fahrenheit and eliminates almost all smoke and embers. 

$90

The Best Outdoor Decor Deals:

Tipton Market Umbrella
Tipton Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Tipton Market Umbrella

A patio umbrella will exponentially improve your backyard experience this spring and beyond. 

$140$109
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House

Even if you're not a bird lover, this birdhouse is so adorable you'll be happy to have them take residence in your yard. 

$13
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$279$150
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Rugs USA
Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A stylish patterned outdoor rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. This rug specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather.

$306 -$638$123 - $255

