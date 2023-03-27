With spring underway, there's tons of outdoor and patio furniture deals available now to prepare for the warmer weather ahead. We can't wait to sink into our patio furniture (in a cute dress, of course) for a backyard BBQ with al fresco dining (we're looking at you, fire pit and outdoor dining set).

If you're looking for new additions for your backyard, patio, deck, balcony, or starting from scratch on outdoor furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space for spring and beyond.

Our selections include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Pottery Barn, Walmart, West Elm, and more.

Whether you're decorating your space for the first time or giving your outdoor space a refresh for spring 2023, be sure to browse through the best patio furniture deals on outdoor furniture — each priced under $200.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals:

The Best Patio Heater and Fire Pit Deals:

Ranger Solo Stove Ranger Grab a Solo Stove Ranger and transform your backyard barbecues into a party by the fire pit. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. $300 $200 Shop Now

The Best Outdoor Decor Deals:

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $279 $150 Shop Now

