If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now it’s the last day to shop forMemorial Day deals. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best last chance on Memorial Day sales at Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $144 Buy Now

Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror Walmart Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room. $589 $398 Buy Now

