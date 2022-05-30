Shopping

24 Best Memorial Day Deals at Walmart 2022: Sales on Patio Furniture, Electronics, and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart
Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now it’s the last day to shop forMemorial Day dealsWalmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best last chance on Memorial Day sales at Walmart. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$144
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Walmart
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.

$372$240
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

$997$897
Ozark Trail 10' x 10' Simple Push Instant Canopy
Ozark Trail 10' x 10' Simple Push Instant Canopy
Walmart
Ozark Trail 10' x 10' Simple Push Instant Canopy

The Ozark Trail Instant Canopy can be set up in just two minutes. Make your next camping trip, tailgate or backyard shindig more comfortable on sunny days.

$94$74
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.

$150$127
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Walmart
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

Sometimes all you need is a trusty oscillating tower fan to keep you cool.

$30$25
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Save on the newest model of the VIZIO 50" Smart TV, featuring crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning. 

$358$298
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table

Enjoy the sun this summer with an icy drink in hand while relaxing on this Better Homes & Gardens patio set, which comes with two wicker chairs and a matching table. 

$344$249
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

$124$97
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$199$149
Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Skillet
Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Skillet
Walmart
Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Skillet

With this 50% off deal, grab multiples of versatile skillet. 

$50$25
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
Walmart
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike

This mountain bike is a great gift idea for Father's Day. 

$348$168
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit
Walmart
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit

The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board. 

$34$15
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Walmart
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set

A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.

$276$138
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Walmart
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

$172$154
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill
Walmart
Expert Grill Propane Gas Grill

Get ready for summer BBQ's with this 5-burner grill.

$297$247
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Walmart
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$800$315
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$155
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for summer.

$32$19
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop

This laptop is a steal at $300 off. 

$699$399
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$900$450
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge

This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.

$40$22
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror
Walmart
Nadia Modern Arch Floor Mirror

One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This golden arched style from Walmart is as unique as it is totally life-giving to any room.

$589$398

 

