25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love
Whether your dad is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, he deserves an intergalactic gift (or two) for Father's Day. In Just in time for June 19, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-sensitive father figure.
It doesn't matter if your dad is an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to wish him Happy Father's Day, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, clothing and home decor so you can give the gift of The Force.
Help Dad stream his fave movies and shows on Disney+, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks or cozy Boba Fett pajamas and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, wish him Happy Father's Day with some new Lego Star Wars sets (which we're sure he'll display on his mantle for everyone to see). If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed father figure in your life, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop for Father's Day.
If Dad is a Book of Boba Fett fan, he'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. He can also use it to listen to his favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.
It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure.
This Ewok decorated coffee mug is perfect for your dad or husband who loves coffee just as much as he loves the Star Wars franchise.
Add a little greenery to Dad's desk space with a Chia pet that can be reused indefinitely.
This is the sleepwear you've been looking for. Treat your dad or husband to this cozy pair of pajamas printed with Boba Fett's helmet and ship.
For the dad who loves to wear his fandom, Crocs make for comfortable footwear for rain or shine. Instead of just a plain color, these Star Wars Crocs feature Grogu designs, but you can also add some Star-Wars-themed Jibbitz to help dad decorate his new shoes.
May the force be with you while you wear these Grogu-printed boxer briefs.
Complete this retro Millennium Falcon-inspired look with a classic denim jacket, or better yet a Star Wars-themed leather jacket.
If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket, inspired by character Poe Dameron.
Help dad build his favorite droid this Father's Day with this 2,315-piece Lego set.
Help dad get comfortable for his next Star Wars movie marathon with this Darth Vader-themed Star Wars throw blanket.
Pair this Star Wars pint glass with dad's favorite microbrew for the best Father's Day gift he'll use for years to come.
Let Grogu do the heavy lifting with this hilarious stand, perfect for charging devices and holding up your controller between games.
Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.
Put the Sith Lord on your dad's Father's Day breakfast (and beyond) in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle.
Dad can start his adventure to a galaxy far, far away by watching Star Wars films all over again with a signature cocktail, chilled with these Death Star ice cubes.
He's sure to enjoy a fancy charcuterie feast on this Death Star carved cheese board.
Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set.
Nothing says Happy Father's Day like an adorable Mandalorian with The Child Funko Pop (as long as your dad loves Star Wars, of course).
Dad can put on the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi while his dinner cooks in any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.
Grab matching aprons for you and Dad, and take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. It's also available in a white Stormtrooper design.
For the fan who's still a kid at heart, your dad will adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.
Show your dad, husband, grandpa or father-in-law some love this Father's Day with these Darth Vader and Storm Trooper socks.
Splurge this year and get your dad his own light saber for Father's Day. This light saber has 12 different changeable colors and 4 sound modes, so he can be his own Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where his allegiance lays).
If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
