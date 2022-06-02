25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love

Whether your dad is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, he deserves an intergalactic gift (or two) for Father's Day. In Just in time for June 19, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-sensitive father figure.

It doesn't matter if your dad is an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to wish him Happy Father's Day, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, clothing and home decor so you can give the gift of The Force.

Help Dad stream his fave movies and shows on Disney+, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks or cozy Boba Fett pajamas and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, wish him Happy Father's Day with some new Lego Star Wars sets (which we're sure he'll display on his mantle for everyone to see). If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed father figure in your life, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop for Father's Day.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder Lego Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure. $200 Pre-Order Now

Star Wars The Child Crocs Crocs Star Wars The Child Crocs For the dad who loves to wear his fandom, Crocs make for comfortable footwear for rain or shine. Instead of just a plain color, these Star Wars Crocs feature Grogu designs, but you can also add some Star-Wars-themed Jibbitz to help dad decorate his new shoes. $60 Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Grab matching aprons for you and Dad, and take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. It's also available in a white Stormtrooper design. $40 Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, your dad will adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Buy Now

Dueling Light Saber Amazon Dueling Light Saber Splurge this year and get your dad his own light saber for Father's Day. This light saber has 12 different changeable colors and 4 sound modes, so he can be his own Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where his allegiance lays). $90 Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $8/MONTH Sign Up

Check out our Father's Day Gift Guide 2022 for more gift inspiration this year.

