25 Useful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Their First Mother's Day
New moms are definitely superheroes. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while physically recovering and adjusting to a whole new set of hormones and bodily functions, having a newborn can be all kinds of overwhelming. So, if you know a mom who's about to celebrate her first Mother's Day, you'll want to make sure it's a special one.
Though there might be little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated while also making life as easy as possible for her. If you are searching for a useful gift before May 8, we've included everything from a sound machine that helps babies get on a sleep schedule to easy-to-wear nap dresses and stress-relieving wearables for a busy new mom.
The transition into motherhood is never easy, but any of these Mother's Day gifts can help ease the load a little bit. Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering your free babysitting services, these are our favorite Mother's Day gifts for new moms this year.
Dry air is never pleasant for new moms and babies, so humidifiers are essential. This humidifier doubles as an essential oil diffuser and a color-changing nightlight for total control over the dreamy ambiance.
Treat mom to a neck and back massager that has heat and speed settings to eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.
Help new moms feel safe and in control with non-invasive touch therapy that sends silent, soothing vibrations to facilitate natural states of calm, clarity, and relaxation. Starting May 1, take $30 off the Apollo wearable with code MENTALHEALTH30.
Not only does this diaper tote double as a backpack, it also attaches to a stroller.
A buttery soft and breathable weighted blanket to help mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.
Though this gift is technically for the new baby, we all know that a sleeping baby is the best gift you can give to a new mom. Make sure baby sleeps well through the night with this white noise machine from Hatch with phone controls and rest easier.
After a long day, this massager is like having a spa at home. The foot spa is designed with a convenient toe-touch control, so she can adjust the jets and temperature without having to reach down.
Rocking chairs are excellent additions to the baby room decorating process. This comfortable chair from Wayfair glides, swivels, and reclines for both mom and the baby to relax and enjoy.
A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her.
Order in a full brunch spread from acclaimed New York hotspot, Russ & Daughters, or hundreds of other options on Goldbelly.
Customize this ring with mommy and baby's birthstones for a Mother's Day keepsake she'll wear forever.
She'll adore this "Mama" and "Mini" matching sweatshirts, and we also suggest an impromptu photoshoot to commemorate the day.
Grab her the trendiest shoe this season — a super-soft, ultra-comfortable suede Birkenstock — in any of the six vibrant colors available for a stylish yet impossibly comfortable treat for her feet.
Make her morning coffee a special treat with this floral mug, embossed with a gold "Mama."
Spell out her name, the new baby's name or just "MAMA" with this ultra-trendy spaced out lettered necklace from Anthropologie to make her feel cherished this holiday.
Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 7, now on sale only at Amazon.
Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent The Runway. She can choose from four super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for an incredible monthly price.
Let your new mom sleep extra well with this luxurious pillow and pillowcase set from Sephora.
Give the gift of relaxation to the new busy mom in your life and use this bath caddy as the centerpiece of your at-home spa kit. We suggest grabbing a candle, a bath bomb and a fancy bottle of wine for the perfect gift.
If your new mom has been living in comfy athleisure, she'll truly appreciate this pair of cult favorite leggings from lululemon, made from their buttery soft and weightless Nulu fabric.
We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.
Help her off her feet and into these warming slippers that will keep her comfortable and relaxed, no matter how hard she's working.
If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking to make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more.
This waffleknit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. She'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets in the relaxing loungewear.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.
