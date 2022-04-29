New moms are definitely superheroes. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while physically recovering and adjusting to a whole new set of hormones and bodily functions, having a newborn can be all kinds of overwhelming. So, if you know a mom who's about to celebrate her first Mother's Day, you'll want to make sure it's a special one.

Though there might be little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated while also making life as easy as possible for her. If you are searching for a useful gift before May 8, we've included everything from a sound machine that helps babies get on a sleep schedule to easy-to-wear nap dresses and stress-relieving wearables for a busy new mom.

The transition into motherhood is never easy, but any of these Mother's Day gifts can help ease the load a little bit. Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering your free babysitting services, these are our favorite Mother's Day gifts for new moms this year.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine Amazon Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine Though this gift is technically for the new baby, we all know that a sleeping baby is the best gift you can give to a new mom. Make sure baby sleeps well through the night with this white noise machine from Hatch with phone controls and rest easier. $70 Buy Now

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag Nordstrom Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her. $189 Buy Now

Rent The Runway Rent The Runway Rent The Runway Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent The Runway. She can choose from four super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for an incredible monthly price. $70 AND UP PER MONTH Buy Now

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Give the gift of relaxation to the new busy mom in your life and use this bath caddy as the centerpiece of your at-home spa kit. We suggest grabbing a candle, a bath bomb and a fancy bottle of wine for the perfect gift. $60 $50 Buy Now

Hill House Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Ellie Nap Dress We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish. $150 Buy Now

Intelex Warmies Slippers Amazon Intelex Warmies Slippers Help her off her feet and into these warming slippers that will keep her comfortable and relaxed, no matter how hard she's working. $30 Buy Now

Audible Amazon Audible If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking to make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more. $8 AND UP PER MONTH Buy Now

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe This waffleknit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. She'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets in the relaxing loungewear. $129 Buy Now

