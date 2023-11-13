No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your husband who may already have everything he will ever need is tricky — especially with thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your husband's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, you're prepping for eight nights of Hanukkah celebrations or you simply just want to make him feel special, finding a unique gift for your husband should be less nerve-wracking with our help.

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your husband. There's a wide range of creative possibilities, so you'll first want to think about the man you're buying for. From the golfer to the homebody, the fitness fanatic to the techie, guys are a diverse group. We're here to lend a hand this year no matter what category hubby fits into.

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something he needs but something that will make him feel special and show him you know him better than anyone else. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your husband will adore this holiday season.

Best Holiday Cooking Gifts for Him

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. $150 $99 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 Shop Now

Truff Holiday Gift Pack Amazon Truff Holiday Gift Pack The Truff Holiday Gift Pack was one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2021. She explained, "I put Truff's black truffle hot sauce on just about everything. It's become such a staple that whenever I have guests, they ask for it, too! This combo comes with my go-to, along with white truffle hot sauce, which is great on eggs, as well as black truffle oil." $75 Shop Now

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox offers customizable plans delivering grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood directly to your doorstep. Starting at $169 Shop Now

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Amazon Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Oprah Winfrey included this pizza oven on her Favorite Things list for 2023, so you know it will be a hit with the pizza lover. She praised the oven, saying "Some days, only a slice of pizza hits the spot. Luckily this year, Ooni, which is known for its outdoor pizza ovens, created a version that can be used indoors and is worthy of the Old Country.” $999 Shop Now

Best Holiday Self-Care and Grooming Gifts for Him

Golf Accessory Gift Set Amazon Golf Accessory Gift Set For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. $40 Shop Now

Best Holiday Tech Gifts for Him

Best Holiday Fashion Gifts for Him

Citizen Crystal Watch Citizen Watches Citizen Crystal Watch Add to his watch collection with this gorgeous gold timepiece from Citizen Watches. Right now, they're offering 25% off for a limited time. $550 $413 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: