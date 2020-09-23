Shopping

33 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

By Amy Sheridan
Whether you're washing your face in the morning to start the day fresh or at night to remove your makeup and any accumulated grime, a good face cleanser is a universal must. And it doesn't matter if you have acne-prone skin, dry skin or combination skin -- face cleanser is an essential beginning for everyone's beauty regimen.

Some people like a face wash foam while others prefer bar soaps, and we all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight or stripped when we’re patting our face dry. Luckily, tons of options abound.

The face cleansers below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. And not one of them will leave you with buyer’s remorse.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers on the market.

Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somervile
Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville's Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser keeps breakouts at bay and is clinically formulated cleanser for blemish-prone skin. Use this product daily to unclog pores, clear pimples, balance oily skin and help prevent future breakouts.

Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Obagi
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Dermstore
Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Obagi

Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.

Cleanser
Eve Lom
Eve Lom Cleanser
Sephora
Cleanser
Eve Lom

Eve Lom Cleanser was described by Vogue as "probably the best cleanser in the world." This cleanser can be used on all skin types and deep cleans without drying while exfoliating, toning and improving circulation. One of the first balm cleansers, this essential oil–based classic melts away even stubborn waterproof mascara without the need for tugging or pulling on delicate skin, especially around the eye area.

The Method: Polish
Lancer Skincare
Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish
Skinstore
The Method: Polish
Lancer Skincare

Lancer Skincare's The Method: Polish is a gentle face cleanser to improve your skin's tone and texture. Pure minerals and crystals exfoliate your skin's surface removing the build-up of debris and combating dullness for a more youthful-looking complexion.

REGULARLY $75

Rehydrating Cleanser
Olga Lorencin
Olga Lorencin Rehydrating Cleanser
Nordstrom
Rehydrating Cleanser
Olga Lorencin

Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Amazon
Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream

Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for folks who have sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist who gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions. She has recorded her own daytime and nightly skincare routine at home shares it with us along with the products she's currently using. She names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice.

Clinical Cleansing Complex
iS
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
Skinstore
Clinical Cleansing Complex
iS

Chrissy Teigen says a product she uses consistently is a cleanser from iS Clinical. iS Clinical Cleansing Complex removes makeup, fights acne and removes dead skin cells to gently resurface your skin.

The Cleansing Foam
La Mer
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
Nordstrom
The Cleansing Foam
La Mer

The Cleansing Foam by the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer LopezBeyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. 

Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Clinique
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Sephora
Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Clinique

This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-induced redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin.

Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Fenty Skin
Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Fenty Skin

Be sure to thoroughly cleanse your face after a full day of wearing a mask. This two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup.

Jumbo Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Jumbo Ultra Facial Cleanser
Nordstrom
Jumbo Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Jumbo Ultra Facial Cleanser is a gentle face cleanser which lifts dirt and grime without excessively over drying your skin.

Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Huda Beauty
Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty released its latest skincare savior, Clean Genie Cleansing Butter six months ago. Since then, it has been dubbed a ‘mean, green cleansing machine’ and the formula draws upon green tea extract. Known for its antioxidant properties it helps to draw out impurities from the skin while also calming and soothing and your skin. 

Acne Foam Cleanser
TULA
TULA Acne Foam Cleanser
TULA
Acne Foam Cleanser
TULA

TULA's Acne Foam Cleanser contains 2% salicylic acid which provides serious acne-clearing. Its other ingredients including superfood licorice helps brighten the look of previous acne marks. This foam cleanser is alcohol and fragrance-free and treats both regular or occasional breakouts.

Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel
Sephora
Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel
Biossance

Tea tree oil, a natural zit-zapper, is the star ingredient in this sensitive skin gel cleanser formula that also contains hydrating squalene (derived from plants) and purifying magnesium. Not only will it get rid of surface oil on your skin cells, it will also detox pores.

Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Amazon
Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin.

Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
L'Occitane
Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
L'Occitane

The Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam is part of the L'Occitane anti-aging line. This foaming cleanser perfect for people with sensitive skin who are looking for gentle face cleansing combined with firming and smoothing skin.

Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier

Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser is a vegan, creamy gel face wash, ph-balanced with five conditioners. 

Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Nordstrom
Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Mario Badescu

Use this acid-based foaming cleanser  as a supplement to your favorite face wash up to three times a week while washing your face, whenever your acne prone skin needs an exfoliating boost. The glycolic acid will eliminate pesky dead cells while chamomile, yarrow and sage will help soothe.

Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty

The Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This formula is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.

Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelee Cleanser
bareMinerals
bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelee Cleanser
bareMinerals
Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelee Cleanser
bareMinerals

BareMinerals Blemish Remedy Acne Treatment Gelee Cleanser combats current and future breakouts with its formulation of acne-fighting salicylic acid, sea salts, ginger extract, and peppermint extract.

Enzyme Cleanser
Babor
Babor Enzyme Cleanser
LookFantastic
Enzyme Cleanser
Babor

This lathering powder cleanser offers the benefits of both a cleansing foam and enzyme peel.

REGULARLY $34

Clarifying Cleanser
Tata Harper
Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser
Nordstrom
Clarifying Cleanser
Tata Harper

Tata Harper's pricey but popular clarifying cleanser is the perfect option for the holistic-loving, green-living crowd. This gel cleanser targets impurities to give you a deep-clean feel and comfortably matte finish without zapping moisture. It's formulated for oily skin types, targets blemish-causing impurities and works to balance oil with natural salicylic acid and AHAs.

Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Proactiv
ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Sephora
Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Proactiv

This liquid cleanser is formulated to help remove dirt, debris and other gunk from deep within clogged pores. It uses tiny exfoliating beads to (gently) resurface dull skin cells and leave you with a complexion that's blissfully soft and smooth. FYI: Proactiv offers three multi-step skin care treatment systems for those with acne-prone skin.

Charcoal Cleanser
Bioré
Bioré Charcoal Cleanser
Amazon
Charcoal Cleanser
Bioré

Charcoal has the ability to draw out impurities from the skin like a magnet. This foaming face wash is loaded with that amazing ingredient but won’t dry out the skin the way some other charcoal beauty products do. Also, the price is right.

REGULARLY $7.99

Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Aveeno
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Amazon
Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Aveeno

Gentle enough that even sensitive complexions can handle it, this scrubbing cleanser quickly and easily whisks away the dead surface cells that can dull skin’s glow. It also contains soy extract for an extra boost of brightness.

Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser
No7
No7 Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser
Skinstore
Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser
No7

The No7 Radiant Results Purifying Foaming Cleanser is a steal at $6.38 (use promo code SS20 for the 20% off).

REGULARLY $7.99

High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
Perricone MD
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
SkinStore
High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
Perricone MD

SkinStore offers premium beauty brands like Vichy and Perricone MD. The latter's High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser is a deep-cleaning, anti-aging facial wash that many reviewers report is well worth the price.

LHA Cleanser Gel
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
SkinStore
LHA Cleanser Gel
SkinCeuticals

Perfect for sensitive skin, this cleansing gel is a soap-free facial cleanser that's gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. It's enriched with a skin healing blend of soothing chamomile, green tea, refreshing cucumber and avocado oil to perfectly purify and cleanse the skin. Formulated for aging, oily skin that's prone to breakouts, this deep cleansing gel gently refines the appearance of congested pores and helps to reduce blemishes without drying the skin. LHA Cleanser Gel features a blend of salicylic acids to address breakouts and visible signs of aging.

Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
Ole Henriksen
Find Your Balance™ Oil Control Cleanser
Sephora
Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
Ole Henriksen

The Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser is made specifically for oily and combination skin. This cleanser helps purify pores and helps fight oiliness, acne and blemishes. 

The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser
Amazon
The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser
Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen's The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser is best use for dry, uneven or dull skin. This cult-favorite face cleanser is an antioxidant-rich foam formula with vitamin C and African red tea extract.

Miracle Bar
Joanna Vargas
Joanna Vargas Miracle Bar
Verishop
Miracle Bar
Joanna Vargas

For those who prefer their cleanser in bar form, try this non-toxic black soap. It moisturizes, removes impurities and doubles as a body bar.

Gentlebubble Cleanser
Glamglow
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser
Nordstrom
Gentlebubble Cleanser
Glamglow

If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup.

Ultracalming Cleanser
Dermalogica
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Sephora
Ultracalming Cleanser
Dermalogica

Perfect for skin that’s easily inflamed, this soothing gel reduces redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. It’s also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

