34 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Amazon's Most Loved

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the spirit of romance is in the air -- can you feel it? Whether you're shopping for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available top shop last-minute on Amazon -- and eligible for that Amazon Prime two-day shipping so that it will arrive just in time for the year's most romantic holiday!

February 14th is almost here -- and from noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry -- even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique unique treats that allow you to take advantage of convenient expedited shipping options and give something truly unforgettable this V-Day.

Whether you're searching for a superb last-minute Valentine's Day gift or you're looking for the date night equivalent to a stocking stuffer, some of the best romantic gifts can be found on Amazon.

To save you the trouble of scrolling through thousands of products, ET has compiled some of the best gifts to shop last-minute on Amazon and give to your significant other this Valentine's Day. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect last-minute gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

If you're looking for even more similar content and can't-miss gift inspiration, then check out the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.

For Her

Gucci Bloom Perfume Amazon Gucci Bloom Perfume Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci. $133 Buy Now

For Him

Glacio Ice Cube Trays Amazon Glacio Ice Cube Trays Even on a day like Valentine's Day, it's the simple things that matter, like ice cubes. This ice cube tray set comes with two silicone molds, including one ball mold and one cube mold. $20 $18 Buy Now

Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set Amazon Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set If your sweetie loves pickleball, then they're sure to enjoy this Niupipo pickleball paddle set. Along with the 2 pickleball paddles, the set contains 2 outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion and a bag to store everything inside. $85 $70 Buy Now

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Amazon YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Every man needs a durable Yeti cooler in their life -- and this tan-colored one is available for expedited shipping on Amazon, so it will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day. $250 Buy Now

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush A facial cleansing brush might not scream "Valentine's Day gift." However, we think a tool that cuts down on your valentine's manual scrubbing is the perfect gift. By the way, this facial brush comes with 2 brush heads and it also works to exfoliate your skin. $26 $23 Buy Now

