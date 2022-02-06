Shopping

34 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Amazon's Most Loved

By Charlotte Lewis‍, Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the spirit of romance is in the air -- can you feel it? Whether you're shopping for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available top shop last-minute on Amazon -- and eligible for that Amazon Prime two-day shipping so that it will arrive just in time for the year's most romantic holiday!

February 14th is almost here -- and from noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry -- even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique unique treats that allow you to take advantage of convenient expedited shipping options and give something truly unforgettable this V-Day.

Whether you're searching for a superb last-minute Valentine's Day gift or you're looking for the date night equivalent to a stocking stuffer, some of the best romantic gifts can be found on Amazon.

To save you the trouble of scrolling through thousands of products, ET has compiled some of the best gifts to shop last-minute on Amazon and give to your significant other this Valentine's Day. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect last-minute gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

If you're looking for even more similar content and can't-miss gift inspiration, then check out the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022

For Her

Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 
$16$10
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. 
$56
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C naturally makes skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products? 
$40
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Treat yourself right and show your skin the love it deserves this Valentine's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.
$25$14
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.
$34
14K Gold Dainty Paperclip Link Chain Necklace
BOUTIQUELOVIN 14K Gold Dainty Paperclip Link Chain Necklace
14K Gold Dainty Paperclip Link Chain Necklace
Jump on this jewelry trend that we adore. This chic paperclip necklace can stand alone, be layered or home additional charms.
$13
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Give the gift of an at-home salon experience without the hassle or cost -- but with the same luscious, blowout effects to give your girl that extra glow.
$60$35
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw (BPA Free)
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
For the girl with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care -- get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.
$17
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush – Hair Straightening Iron with Built-in Comb
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush – Hair Straightening Iron with Built-in Comb
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush – Hair Straightening Iron with Built-in Comb
Create the ultimate Valentine's Day spa night with this hair straightening kit, and get salon styles from the comfort of your home.
$60
Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace
Befettly Initial Necklace,14K Gold-Plated Children Necklace Round Disc Double Side Engraved Hammered Name Necklace 16.5’’ Adjustable Personalized Alphabet Letter Pendant
Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace
If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply wear your own, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.
$14
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.
$72 AND UP
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA and help a more calming, aromatic essence right within your home.
$10
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Try out this modern take on UGG's classic cozy slipper to look stylish while staying warm all winter long.
$100
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Cuddle up with these ultra-touchable joggers, made with a super soft fleece lining.
$40
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame, 4 x 6 Photo Display for Desk or Wall, Copper
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame, 4 x 6 Photo Display for Desk or Wall, Copper
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame, 4 x 6 Photo Display for Desk or Wall, Copper
Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.
$18
Gucci Bloom Perfume
Gucci Bloom Spray
Gucci Bloom Perfume
Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.
$133
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt
Splurge on this classic Le Creusset Dutch Oven she's been eyeing for months in any of the five classic colors, such as this festive red or French blue.
$339 AND UP

For Him

Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch
Your valentine will adore this light-powered environmentally-friendly watch. After all, it isn't just eco-friendly, it's also fashion forward. 
$225$119
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Whisky Glasses Set
Paksh Novelty Glass Decanter and Whisky Glasses Set
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Whisky Glasses Set
This ornate whisky decanter and glass set would compliment the ice cube trays below. 
$33
Glacio Ice Cube Trays
Glacio Ice Cube Trays
Glacio Ice Cube Trays
Even on a day like Valentine's Day, it's the simple things that matter, like ice cubes. This ice cube tray set comes with two silicone molds, including one ball mold and one cube mold.
$20$18
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Set
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
If your sweetie loves pickleball, then they're sure to enjoy this Niupipo pickleball paddle set. Along with the 2 pickleball paddles, the set contains 2 outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion and a bag to store everything inside.
$85$70
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Every man needs a durable Yeti cooler in their life -- and this tan-colored one is available for expedited shipping on Amazon, so it will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day.
$250
Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes
Nike Men's Air Zoom Running Shoes
Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes
Sneakers might not seem like the perfect Valentine's Day gift, but we beg to differ. After all, finding the perfect pair of running shoes requires you to know your partner's shoe size and what they look for in a running shoe. 
$93 AND UP
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
This cold brew coffee maker is the perfect gift to transform your coffee lover into an amateur barista. 
$25
V76 by Vaughn Styling Cream
V76 by Vaughn Styling Cream
V76 by Vaughn Styling Cream
Help your man keep is hair looking sleek and in place with this V76 by Vaughn, chamomile-scented cream.
$20
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt
Help that special someone in your life update their wardrobe, starting with this Under Armour Short-Sleeve Shirt. 
$15 AND UP
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Making cooking a breeze with the Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer that rivals the beloved Sur La Table air fryer -- and boasts nearly 36,000 top-rated reviews on Amazon.
$160$140
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. Since it's still winter, your valentine can still get plenty of use out of this hat. 
$17
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity is a classic gift for any holiday, even Valentine's Day.
$25
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
A facial cleansing brush might not scream "Valentine's Day gift." However, we think a tool that cuts down on your valentine's manual scrubbing is the perfect gift. By the way, this facial brush comes with 2 brush heads and it also works to exfoliate your skin. 
$26$23
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.
$70
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones With Mic
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones With Mic
These noise-canceling headphones will revolutionize your sweetheart's jam sessions. Seriously, who wouldn't want the industry's leading noise canceling headphones for a Valentine's Day gift?
$350$299
Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks
Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks
Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks
Make coffee time more fun with this building block mug, perfect for the man who's still a kid at heart.
$23$15
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants
He'll love these relaxed fit lounge pants. Made from 100% comfort cotton, he'll be ready to cuddle on the couch in no time.
$44 AND UP

