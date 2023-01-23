35 Best Valentine's Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget: Clothing, Jewelry, Tech, and Home Gift Ideas
Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air!
Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available to shop on Amazon for the year's most romantic holiday.
From noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique selections that are truly unforgettable this V-Day, and you can get them all on Amazon.
ET has compiled some of the best gifts from Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop that you'll want to give to your significant other this year. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 at Amazon
If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.
Treat the skincare lovers in your life right and show their skin the love it deserves this Valentine's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.
Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe.
This cold brew coffee maker is the perfect gift to transform your coffee lover into an amateur barista.
This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious, but protects hair from damage while sleeping. Your sleeping beauty will be thrilled with this elegant pillowcase.
Jump on this dainty jewelry trend that we adore. This chic choker necklace comes in silver or gold and with different stone color options.
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day.
Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.
For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.
Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.
Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to perfectly match their decor.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 at Amazon
Can you think of a more on-brand candle for Valentine's Day? The Love Letters candle from Homesick features notes of rose petals, jasmine, peony and lemon.
He'll love these relaxed fit lounge pants. Made from 100% comfort cotton, he'll be ready to cuddle on the couch in no time.
This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.
The red wine enthusiasts will appreciate this decanter with an aerator. You didn't think red wine could taste better, but it can with this nifty device.
Take date night up a notch with this fondue set. Set it up for Valentine's Day for a night they won't forget.
Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.
The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair.
Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.
Cuddle up with these ultra-touchable joggers, made with a super soft fleece lining.
Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100 at Amazon
Try out this modern take on UGG's classic cozy slipper to look stylish while staying warm all winter long.
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.
Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.
The traditional watch is an elegant wardrobe staple that can be worn for decades with proper upkeep. Show your Valentine how much you love them with this gorgeous timepiece from Michael Kors.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Necklace. The heart makes it a winner for Valentine's Day.
Offered in four vibrant colors, these noise-cancelling headphones are highly rated and stylish. They have immersive sound and a built-in microphone so you can listen to music or take a phone call.
Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C naturally makes skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products?
Make a big statement on Valentine's Day with this simple gold band from Tesori. Match your loved one's style best with yellow, white and rose gold bands.
For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring.
Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.
For the coffee lover in your life, this is the frother Amazon customers can't get enough of.
Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.
Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. The Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit comes with four of their best-selling products.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED ARTICLES:
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023
New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target
Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide
The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023
'Harley Quinn' Returning With 'Problematic' Valentine's Day Special