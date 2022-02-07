Shopping

35 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her (That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers)

By ETonline Staff
Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her That Aren’t Chocolate or Flowers
There's just a week left before Valentine's Day, and that means it's time to plan something special for the beloved lady in your life. Right now, there are plenty goodies that'll make that special woman in your life feel loved.

And just in case you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day that aren't traditional -- think less flowers and chocolate, and more candles, skincare essentials, jewelry, perfume, wellness goodies and other luxe finds -- the ET Style team has selected a few of our top gift ideas to shop for the most important women on your Valentine's Day gift list. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, your mom, your sister, your bestie or your work wife, there's a V-Day gift out there that is just right for them.

Scroll down to shop the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for her (and all the amazing women in your life) that are so much better than just chocolate or flowers.

In need of more gifting inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday? Check out ET Style's guide to the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50, the sweetest gifts to shop on Amazon, and the sexiest styles from the Savage X Fenty V-Day lingerie collection.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her:

Date Night In Box
Cratejoy
Date Night In Box
If you want to make her feel really special, gift her a date night subscription box from Cratejoy and set aside a night each month for a romantic unboxing. Each box includes interactive activities, accessories for ambiance, high quality snacks or mixers, chef curated dinner menus and more.
$42 AND UP
Collab Lab: The Salty Donut x Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw
Collab Lab: The Salty Donut x Salt & Straw
We love our fashion collabs, and if she's into the finer foods, she'll love this ice cream-donut collab from Portland-based Salt & Straw and Dallas-based Salty Donut. This set is made up of five ice creams based on donut flavors like Death By Chocolate Cronut, Boston Cream Donut or Ham + Jam Kolaches.
$65
Rosé Sampler
Ingoodtaste
Rosé Sampler
Whether she's into rosé or she wants expand her palate, this rosé sampler from Ingoodtaste will surprise and delight her. 
$29
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Saks Fifth Avenue
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, perhaps you can seduce her with the sweet scent of a luxury perfume. If you're not shopping for February 14th but rather anniversary gifts, double the meaning with Baccarat Rouge 540 that was crafted in honor of the 250th anniversary of the iconic glassware manufacturer.
$325
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Give the woman in your life the gift of comfort (and style) and she'll love you forever. These Fluff Yeah slides are as chic as they are cozy -- plus they're a celeb-fave shoe, too.
$60 AND UP
World's Best Galentine Candle
Here For The Burn
World's Best Galentine Candle
Who says Valentine's Day gifts are strictly for our partners? Give the gal pal in your life something sweet with a candle from Here For The Burn.
$35 AT HERE FOR THE BURN
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
LookFantastic
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo
Bring the essence of a spa straight into your home with the REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath and Body Duo -- which work to nourish the skin, all while creating a gentle, aromatic experience.
$94 AT LOOKFANTASTIC
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Spongelle
Spongelle Be Mine French Lavender Heart Buffer
Massage and exfoliate your skin wherever you are with Spongelle's heart-shaped body wash-infused buffers -- perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.
$12
Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in Sterling Silver
Zales
Zales Diamond Accent Double Infinity Knot Pendant in Sterling Silver
Looking for a sparkly gift idea that won't break the bank? This gorgeous diamond pendant is 75% off right now.
$119$30
Moet & Chandon Personalized Impérial Brut NV Champagne 200ml
Selfridges
Moet & Chandon Personalized Impérial Brut NV Champagne 200ml
For the ultimate romantic gift of champagne, a pop of Moet & Chandon Impérial Brut NV Champagne can be made into a personalized gift. Just send a JPEG along with your order and you get a bottle of bubbles for a completely unique gift.
$23
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
You can never go wrong with a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings -- especially if they're from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.
$165 AT CUYANA
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Amazon
Proost Cocktail Shaker Set
Shake up your next at-home date night with Proost's stainless steel cocktail maker set -- which comes complete with 14 separate pieces.
$33
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
Amazon
Vahdam Tea Gift Set
The perfect gift for the tea addict in your life.
$55 AT AMAZON
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
Baublebar
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
This gorgeous stacking ring is a favorite of Julia Roberts.
$44
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
If the lady in your life likes her bags, this Valentine's Day pink bucket bag from Coach is the perfect addition to her collection. 
$350$149
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Show your skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.
$65 AT KNESKO
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
Amazon
Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Terry Velour Bathrobe
If you're looking for personalized gifts, this velour bathrobe has it all.
$70
The Pioneer Woman 6-Piece Rectangle Ceramic Nesting Bowl Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 6-Piece Rectangle Ceramic Nesting Bowl Set
If she loves the Pioneer Woman's recipes, the Pioneer Woman's adorable nesting bowls are the perfect present.
$20
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Uggs are über popular this year. This cozy pair will get your sweetheart through winter.
$150
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Nordstrom
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from  leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials.
$150
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
Cameo
Cameo Personalized Videos from Your Favorite Stars
You might recognize this happy couple from 90 Day Fiancé—they're just one of the celebrity couples who want to spread their love in a personal video Cameo this Valentine's Day! You can choose from minor celebrities to super stars to make a custom video with a message for your sweetheart. 
$15 AND UP
Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats
Brentwood Home
Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats
For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable! Use the code YOGA for a 15% discount.
$129
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
ArtSugar
ArtSugar Pink Jelly Bear Pill Mini Purse
Designed by artist Reagan Corbett, this bubblegum pink purse -- made with PVC Jelly and adorned with cute, cartoonish designs -- is a sweeter gift than candy.
$75 AT ARTSUGAR
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Amazon
Serta Fleece Heated Blanket
Have a lady in your life who's always cold? Serta's reversible heated blanket is here to the rescue.
$60 AT AMAZON
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
Sephora
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit
She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.
$64 AT SEPHORA
Calpak Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On
Nordstrom
Calpak Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On
Thinking about taking her on a trip when things open up again? Surprise her with this popular rolling suitcase to get her to your destination. 
$195
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Our Place Main Plates
If you already got her the internet famous Always Pan from Our Place, round out the set with Our Place Main Plates.
$50
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set
If you want to give your loved one great gift, celebs love Barefoot Dreams cozy loungewear—this set is a departure from the brand's plush pajamas, but they are so luxurious and totally worthy of a hot date night. Wrap it up with a red rose and you've got the perfect gift for a cozy winter night.
$145
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Amazon
Pure Aroma 100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Oils Kit
Whether she wants calming scents or she just likes a variety of aromas for her diffuser, this highly rated essential oils kit is a gift idea to take note of.
$10
NuFACE Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Dermstore
NuFACE Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set
Perfect for a Galentine or a treat for yourself that's better than a dozen red roses, this popular and portable Nuface Fix is a device that reduces the appearances of fine lines, helps to tighten your skin and brighten your complexion.
$159$104
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
Wolf & Badger
White Hand Single Stem Flower Vase
These minimalistic, high-fired porcelain vases from artist Belgin Bozsahin will help breathe life into any corner of your home.
$119 AT WOLF AND BADGER
Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper
Nordstrom
Vionic Indulge Relax Slipper
If you want to give her the gift of luxurious comfort, Vionic is a footwear brand beloved by Oprah and this slipper is quickly gaining popularity this winter. 
$70
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Hearts Cardholder
Carry all of your daily essentials with care (and style) with Kate Spade's ultra-chic Spencer Hearts Cardholder.
$50 AT KATE SPADE
Total Gym Elite Plus and Pilates Kit
QVC
Total Gym Elite Plus and Pilates Kit
Instead of flower delivery, a thoughtful gift for the lady in your life who likes to stay fit is this über popular home gym system comes with pilates kit. (And it's on sale!)
$700$430

 Looking for more Valentine's Day inspo? Check out ET Style's Valentine's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day romantic.  

