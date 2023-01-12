Shopping

41 Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon's Most Loved Finds

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts
Getty

Valentine's Day is just a month away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air!

Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available to shop on Amazon for the year's most romantic holiday.

From noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry -- even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique treats that are truly unforgettable this V-Day, and you can get them on Amazon.

ET has compiled some of the best gifts on Amazon now and give to your significant other this Valentine's Day. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Sojos Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Sojos Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses

Spring is just weeks away and for that, your sweetheart might love a new pair of sunnies, like this set of polarized shades from Sojos. 

$20$15
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Health
Amazon
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious, but protects hair from damage while sleeping.

$40$24
Lumsburry Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks
Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks
Amazon
Lumsburry Build-On Brick Coffee Mug with Building Blocks

Make coffee time more fun with this building block mug, perfect for the one who's still a kid at heart.

$23$15
Vermeyen Layered Gold Choker 14k Gold Plated
Vermeyen Layered Gold Choker 14k Gold Plated
Amazon
Vermeyen Layered Gold Choker 14k Gold Plated

Jump on this dainty jewelry trend that we adore. This chic choker necklace comes in silver or gold and with different stone color options.

$21
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve Shirt

Help that special someone in your life update their wardrobe, starting with this Under Armour Short-Sleeve Shirt. 

$25$17
Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon
Mkono Macrame Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 

$14$10
Raffin Beard Kit for Men
Raffin Beard Kit for Men
Amazon
Raffin Beard Kit for Men

Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.

$36$20
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Amazon
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Treat the skincare lovers in your life right and show their skin the love it deserves this Valentine's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.

$25$17
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush

A facial cleansing brush might not scream "Valentine's Day gift." However, we think a tool that cuts down on your valentine's manual scrubbing is the perfect gift. By the way, this facial brush comes with two brush heads and it also works to exfoliate your skin. 

$28$22
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This cold brew coffee maker is the perfect gift to transform your coffee lover into an amateur barista. 

$28$22
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw (BPA Free)
Amazon
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler With Straw

For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.

$16
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA
Amazon
Essential Oil Set by PURE AROMA

Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.

$20$10
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Amazon
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to perfectly match their decor.

$21$12
Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace
Befettly Initial Necklace,14K Gold-Plated Children Necklace Round Disc Double Side Engraved Hammered Name Necklace 16.5’’ Adjustable Personalized Alphabet Letter Pendant
Amazon
Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Initial Necklace

If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.

$14$12

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.

$43$40
PuTwo Tray Mirror
PuTwo Tray Mirror
Amazon
PuTwo Tray Mirror

This gold mirror tray might not seem like much, but for someone looking for ways to contain makeup or jewelry on a bathroom counter, it's a serious space-saver that's also super chic.

$28$26
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants
Amazon
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's All Over Pony Sleep Pants

He'll love these relaxed fit lounge pants. Made from 100% comfort cotton, he'll be ready to cuddle on the couch in no time.

$49
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Amazon
Capri Blue Scented Candle

Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.

$34
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
Paksh Novelty Glass Decanter and Whisky Glasses Set
Amazon
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set

This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.

$50$30
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair. 

$40$35
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants
Amazon
Gihuo Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sweatpants Fleece Jogger Pants

Cuddle up with these ultra-touchable joggers, made with a super soft fleece lining.

$38
PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Amazon
PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.

$50$34
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush – Hair Straightening Iron with Built-in Comb
Amazon
TYMO Ring Pink Hair Straightener Brush

Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.

$60$50

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C naturally makes skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products? 

$80
Tesori & Co 10k Yellow or White or Rose Gold Light Comfort Fit Band
Tesori & Co 10k Yellow or White or Rose Gold Light Comfort Fit Band
Amazon
Tesori & Co 10k Yellow or White or Rose Gold Light Comfort Fit Band

Make a big statement on Valentine's Day with this simple gold band from Tesori. 

$62
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.

$70
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Try out this modern take on UGG's classic cozy slipper to look stylish while staying warm all winter long.

$70
Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt
Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Full-Zip Sweatshirt

For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring. 

$65
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.

$95
AEVO Milk Frothing Machine
AEVO Milk Frothing Machine
Amazon
AEVO Milk Frothing Machine

For the coffee lover in your life, this is the frother Amazon customers can't get enough of. 

$77$65
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Amazon
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.

$64$60
ESTEAM Personal Hand Held Steamer
ESTEAM Personal Hand Held Steamer
Amazon
ESTEAM Personal Hand Held Steamer

Give your sweetheart the gift of wrinkle-free clothes with this mini steamer. 

$75
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. 

$60
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set
Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Set
Amazon
Niupipo Pickle Ball Paddles Set

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.

$85$70

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $200 

Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison Quartz Unisex Watch

Your valentine will adore this light-powered environmentally-friendly watch. After all, it isn't just eco-friendly, it's also fashion forward. 

$225$153
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer

Making cooking a breeze with the Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer that rivals the beloved Sur La Table air fryer — and boasts nearly 36,000 top-rated reviews on Amazon.

$170$160
Gucci Bloom Perfume
Gucci Bloom Spray
Amazon
Gucci Bloom Perfume

Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.

$118

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $300

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa
Amazon
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa

Let your Valentine look into the future with these Alexa-enabled smartglasses from Amazon.

$270
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

Every adventurer needs a durable Yeti cooler in their life — and this tan-colored one is available for expedited shipping on Amazon, so it will arrive in time for Valentine's Day.

$250

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $400

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones With Mic
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic
Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones With Mic

These noise-canceling headphones will revolutionize your sweetheart's jam sessions. 

$348
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 qt

Splurge on this classic Le Creusset Dutch Oven they've been eyeing for months in any of the five classic colors, such as this festive red or French blue.

$400

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023

New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

Coach's Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bags Are Back for Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

The 36 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 To Give Your Sweetheart in 2023

'Harley Quinn' Returning With 'Problematic' Valentine's Day Special