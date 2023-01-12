41 Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon's Most Loved Finds
Valentine's Day is just a month away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air!
Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available to shop on Amazon for the year's most romantic holiday.
From noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry -- even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique treats that are truly unforgettable this V-Day, and you can get them on Amazon.
ET has compiled some of the best gifts on Amazon now and give to your significant other this Valentine's Day. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25
Spring is just weeks away and for that, your sweetheart might love a new pair of sunnies, like this set of polarized shades from Sojos.
This silk pillowcase is not only luxurious, but protects hair from damage while sleeping.
Make coffee time more fun with this building block mug, perfect for the one who's still a kid at heart.
Jump on this dainty jewelry trend that we adore. This chic choker necklace comes in silver or gold and with different stone color options.
Help that special someone in your life update their wardrobe, starting with this Under Armour Short-Sleeve Shirt.
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day.
Help your man keep his beard looking sleek and in place with this six-piece beard kit.
Treat the skincare lovers in your life right and show their skin the love it deserves this Valentine's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.
A facial cleansing brush might not scream "Valentine's Day gift." However, we think a tool that cuts down on your valentine's manual scrubbing is the perfect gift. By the way, this facial brush comes with two brush heads and it also works to exfoliate your skin.
This cold brew coffee maker is the perfect gift to transform your coffee lover into an amateur barista.
For the guy or gal with hydration goals, this 20 oz, BPA-free tumbler is a thoughtful way to say you care — get it in festive blush pink or any of the other 33 colors.
Help them stock up on soothing essential oil treats from PURE AROMA so they can create a more calming, aromatic essence in their home.
Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to perfectly match their decor.
If you want to wear your partner's initial on a chain around your neck (like Taylor Swift) or simply give them their own initial for a personalized and thoughtful gift, check out this monogrammed gold-plated necklace.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat that comes in 42 colors.
This gold mirror tray might not seem like much, but for someone looking for ways to contain makeup or jewelry on a bathroom counter, it's a serious space-saver that's also super chic.
He'll love these relaxed fit lounge pants. Made from 100% comfort cotton, he'll be ready to cuddle on the couch in no time.
Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours.
This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.
The Revlon hot air brush that TikTok compares to Dyson's Airwrap is a gift that delivers flawless hair.
Cuddle up with these ultra-touchable joggers, made with a super soft fleece lining.
Help them protect their devices with this gorgeous phone case. It has a removable Popsocket so you can charge it wirelessly as needed.
Valentine's Day date night will be a snap thanks to this hair straightening kit that helps you get salon styles from the comfort of your home.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100
Turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and vitamin C naturally makes skin a bit more vibrant. Is there a better Valentine's Day gift than good skincare products?
Make a big statement on Valentine's Day with this simple gold band from Tesori.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.
Try out this modern take on UGG's classic cozy slipper to look stylish while staying warm all winter long.
For the man in your life who loves casual clothes, this hoodie from Carhartt will come in handy this winter and spring.
Like a warm hug for your feet, let these extra-cozy UGG slippers show your S.O. how much you appreciate them.
For the coffee lover in your life, this is the frother Amazon customers can't get enough of.
Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.
Give your sweetheart the gift of wrinkle-free clothes with this mini steamer.
Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds.
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, two outdoor pickleballs, a honeycomb core, graphite face cushion, and a bag to store everything inside.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $200
Your valentine will adore this light-powered environmentally-friendly watch. After all, it isn't just eco-friendly, it's also fashion forward.
Making cooking a breeze with the Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer that rivals the beloved Sur La Table air fryer — and boasts nearly 36,000 top-rated reviews on Amazon.
Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $300
Let your Valentine look into the future with these Alexa-enabled smartglasses from Amazon.
Every adventurer needs a durable Yeti cooler in their life — and this tan-colored one is available for expedited shipping on Amazon, so it will arrive in time for Valentine's Day.
Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $400
These noise-canceling headphones will revolutionize your sweetheart's jam sessions.
Splurge on this classic Le Creusset Dutch Oven they've been eyeing for months in any of the five classic colors, such as this festive red or French blue.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
